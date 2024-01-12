Trial for suspect in New Philadelphia drive-by shooting rescheduled to April 3

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ The trial for the alleged shooter in an October drive-by shooting in New Philadelphia has been rescheduled to April 3.

Gavin T. Kurtz, 19, of New Philadelphia, originally had been set to go on trial Jan. 17 on one count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, with a five-year drive-by shooting gun specification and a three-year gun specification; felonious assault, a second-degree felony, with a five-year drive-by shooting gun specification and a three-year gun specification; and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Gavin T. Kurtz signs a form waiving his right to a speedy trial during his arraignment hearing on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle in the Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. His attorney Dan Guinn, left, and Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer are shown with him.

Kurtz waived his right to a speedy trial at a recent hearing in front of Judge Michael Ernest. The trial has been rescheduled for April.

"It's not simply to delay this for the sake of delay," the judge told Kurtz. "There is, from what I've gathered, a voluminous, a large amount of discovery for your attorney to review. He wants to be able to have had the opportunity to review it, so that he can advise you and counsel you after he knows what the evidence is that the state has and what they've shared."

Kurtz is being defended by attorney Dan Guinn of Dover.

Oct. 23 shooting incident

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of East High Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 23. Three people were sitting on the porch of a residence in that block when the occupants of a dark-colored vehicle opened fire on them. The three people got into the house without being injured. There was another resident asleep in the house at the time of the shooting. That person also was not injured.

Kurtz is currently being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Six other people have also been charged in the case ‒ Riley P. Adams, 19, of New Philadelphia; Xavier L. Schott, 21, of New Philadelphia; John R. Hoopingarner, 20, of New Philadelphia; Robert D. Meek II, 19, of New Philadelphia; William Baldez, 20, of Dover; and Matthew M. Miller, 21, of Uhrichsville.

The other suspects have also been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault. Several have also been charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

