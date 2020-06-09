Trump administration 'flying blind' without coronavirus race data, says testing czar

WASHINGTON — A top public health official in the Trump administration acknowledged Tuesday that no national coronavirus response for underserved communities is possible until laboratories that perform diagnostic testing begin to collect race-specific data. Such data will provide insight into whether communities of color that have suffered inordinately in the last several months are receiving the services they need to beat back the disease.

“We can’t develop a national strategy to reach the underserved, or know how well we’re doing, till we have the data that shows us whether we’re reaching them or not,” Adm. Brett Giroir told lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

“What I don’t have is the national data to say how many African-Americans have been tested, how many Hispanics have been tested,” he said in his testimony, referring to two populations that have suffered disproportionately from the pandemic.

Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, testifies at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) More

As of late May, COVID-19, the lower-respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, had killed more than 20,000 African-Americans. Similar statistics for Latinos do not appear to be available, but they, too, have suffered from the coronavirus more than other groups have. In all, about 113,000 Americans so far have died from COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services recently issued guidance mandating that laboratories must report not only diagnostic test results, as they have been doing, but precise data about each person tested, including age, gender, ZIP code, race and ethnicity.

After that guidance was released, the American Clinical Laboratory Association — a trade group that represents industry giants like Quest and LabCorp — issued a statement saying, in part, that improving “the current patchwork reporting system will require strong federal coordination and leadership.” The association said it would work with HHS to “gather as much data as possible to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic effectively.”

The Association of Public Health Laboratories, which represents state-run facilities, was equally supportive of the measure. “We want to know that we are able to test all communities,” APHL spokesperson Michelle Forman told Yahoo News. We know that minority communities, especially the Black community, have been disproportionally affected by COVID-19.”

The new data guidance goes into effect Aug. 1. Until then the nation will be “flying blind,” Adm. Giroir said. “We’ve very anxious for that data,” he added, describing the current state of affairs as a “flaw in the system.”

Giroir, an assistant secretary in the federal Department of Health and Human Services, was appointed to lead the administration’s coronavirus testing response in March, when tests were not widely available to the country. He is expected to leave that position within days, as the Trump administration turns its attention to the economic factors of pandemic response.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20.8 million Americans have been tested for the coronavirus. But without virtually any information about who those people are, it has been difficult to say whether testing resources have been properly allocated. And if they have not been, the coronavirus could spread undetected—and thus unhindered—through vulnerable communities.