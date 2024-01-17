Trump attacks Haley in New Hampshire just one day after describing her as 'very capable'

ATKINSON, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump slammed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as a “disaster” in a New Hampshire rally a day after he called her “very capable” in a speech.

Trump, who won Iowa by over 56,000 or 51% of the vote, called his rivals “very smart people” and “very capable people” in a speech Monday at Des Moines, Iowa, after he won the nation’s first Republican caucus.

But at a rally Tuesday in New Hampshire, the former president struck a different tone about Haley, who’s gaining momentum in the Granite State and will likely be a fierce competitor for the former president as the state’s Jan. 23 primary approaches.

“I do want to talk about Nikki . . . I worked with her for a long time. And she was okay. Not great,” said Trump. “She was not great. She's not tough enough to deal with these people. I will tell you that she's not tough enough.”

Later in the speech, the former president called Haley a “disaster” and further criticized her performance as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

“She was not a good negotiator. She was not a good negotiator. Now she likes to talk about ‘Well I negotiated with China,’” Trump added. “I negotiated with China. I did all of that.”

New Hampshire state polls show Haley cutting into Trump’s lead. A CNN and University of New Hampshire poll conducted between Jan. 4 and Jan. 8 found that 39% of likely Republican New Hampshire primary voters would back Trump, while 32% would back Haley.

Haley’s support has increased dramatically since July last year, when only 5% of likely New Hampshire Republican voters supported her, according to the poll.

Likewise, an exclusive USA TODAY/Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll conducted between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7 of among 1,000 likely New Hampshire voters also found that Haley has narrowed the gap between she and Trump. The poll found that Trump leads Haley in New Hampshire 46%-26%.

During the rally, Trump also attacked Haley for her broad coalition of support and said she was not a “great candidate.”

“Nikki Haley, in particular, is counting on the Democrats and liberals to infiltrate your Republican primaries, you know that,” Trump said. “That’s what’s happening. A group of people who are coming in that are not Republicans. And it's artificially boosting her numbers here, although we're still leading her by a lot.”

Haley, as well, has sharpened her attacks against the former president, as the New Hampshire primary looms with a week to go.

After her third place win in Iowa, she told her supporters Monday that Iowa made the Republican contest a “two-person race.”

"Trump and Biden are both about 80 years old. Trump and Biden put our country trillions of dollars deeper in debt, and our kids will never forgive them," she said, the crowd clapping in agreement. "Both lack a vision for our country's future because both are consumed by the past — by investigations, by vendettas, by grievances. Americans deserve better."

