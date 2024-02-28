Trump and Biden win Michigan's primary. Does the state hold open or closed ballots?

Poll worker Mary Jackson helps a primary voter at the new polling place at Potter Park Zoo on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Lansing, Michigan.

Democratic and Republican presidential primary elections took place in Michigan on Tuesday, with both President Joe Biden and current GOP frontrunner Donald Trump winning their respective races.

Trump once again defeated former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in another Republican primary, including in her home state of South Carolina over the weekend. However, the former U.N. ambassador assured she will remain in the race at least until Super Tuesday.

The Michigan race marks one week until March 5, when primaries or caucuses will occur in 16 states and one U.S. territory. The date has often had the power to reshape presidential campaigns.

The race in Michigan left voters curious about whether the state has an open or closed election.

Does Michigan have an open primary?

Michigan holds an open primary election, allowing voters of any political affiliation to vote for whichever candidate they decide on. Voters are not required to register with a party in order to participate

While some states only allow independent or unaffiliated voters to decide on a Democratic or Republic ballot, Michigan voters are not restricted by their political affiliation.

What is an open primary?

In an open primary, states do not ask voters to choose which party's ballot they'd like to participate in, allowing them to vote across party lines in a primary election.

Most primary elections fall into one of the following categories: closed, partially closed, open to unaffiliated voters, partially open and open/multiparty, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures.

Which states have open primaries on Super Tuesday

Open primaries are held in the following six states on Super Tuesday:

Alabama

Arkansas

Minnesota

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

