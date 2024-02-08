Trump case at Supreme Court: When it starts and what to expect during oral arguments

WASHINGTON − The U.S. Supreme Court will be in an uncomfortable position Thursday when it considers whether former President Donald Trump is disqualified from being president again.

Allowing states to take him off the ballot – as Colorado and Maine have moved to do – would be anti-democratic and violate the rights of the tens of millions of Americans who want to vote for the GOP frontrunner, Trump’s lawyers have told the court.

But allowing him to run again after he refused to accept his 2020 loss − which led to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol − would violate an anti-insurrectionist provision of the Constitution, the other side argues.

The stakes for this year's election are enormous: Not since an almost entirely different Supreme Court decided Bush v. Gore in 2000, effectively handing the presidency to George W. Bush, has the court wielded such potential power over presidential politics.

The justices will hear oral arguments Thursday from Trump’s lawyers, from the lawyers representing the six Republican and independent Colorado voters who sued to keep him off their state’s primary ballot, and from the lawyer representing the Colorado Secretary of State.

They’ll be debating whether Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, an anti-insurrection provision added after the Civil War to keep government officials who sided with the Confederacy from returning to power, applies to Trump. The provision bars people who took an oath to support the Constitution from holding office again if they engaged in insurrection.

Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination, speaks at a campaign event Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas.

What is Section 3 of the 14th Amendment?

"No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability."

--Maureen Groppe

Trump to speak on Supreme Court arguments later today at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump will not be attending today’s arguments before the Supreme Court. Instead, he’ll be monitoring events from his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach Florida.

The former president is expected to “address the public” via television after the arguments, according to his schedule. Trump is also scheduled to travel to Nevada for tonight’s 2024 campaign caucuses, which he is expected to win easily.

-- David Jackson

What time does Supreme Court hearing start?

The court is scheduled to debate Trump v. Anderson at 10 a.m. EST Thursday. The allotted time is 80 minutes but is expected to run much longer. Audio is available through the court’s website: www.supremecourt.gov.

Trump not expected to attend Supreme Court arguments

Donald Trump has confronted judges, disparaged opponents and given hallway speeches during recent trials, employing his legal battles as an extension of his presidential campaign.

But don’t expect provocations and off-the-cuff drama when the Supreme Court hears arguments Thursday about whether Trump should be on Colorado’s ballot.

Trump, who has shown up at two of his civil trials recently, isn't expected to attend the Supreme Court arguments, scheduled for the same day as Nevada's GOP presidential caucuses. And the high court conducts its arguments much more strictly than the lower courts do − making it less likely Trump will be the star of a similar courthouse drama.

Also, the Supreme Court updated its rules in 2013 to codify the practice that only lawyers can present arguments.

--Bart Jansen

How are the Supreme Court justices leaning in the Trump Colorado ballot case?

Determining which way the justices are leaning will be difficult from the oral arguments, lawyers for the Colorado voters said Wednesday. The issues being debated are all new, said attorney Sean Grimsley, as this is the first time the nation’s highest court will hear a case on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

“I think it'll be a little hard to predict or to tea leaf read tomorrow,” Grimsley told reporters. “I think there are certainly some who are going to be very interested in the textual analysis, the historical analysis, others in some of the policy arguments.”

Noah Bookbinder, president of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), which is representing the voters, expected “really probing questions” in all directions.

-- Maureen Groppe

MoveOn members hold signs that say "Disqualify Trump" during a rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 1, 2024 in Washington, D.C.

