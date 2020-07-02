Trump again touts good news on COVID: It's going away by itself. (Someday. He hopes.)

On the day the United States recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus infections for the first time, a figure that Dr. Anthony Fauci warned could double this summer, President Trump repeated what he has been saying about the pandemic ever since it began: That it would just go away by itself.

“I think we’re gonna be very good with the coronavirus,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday. “I think that at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope.”

“You still believe so?” Trump was asked by the interviewer.

“I do, I do,” replied the president. “Yeah, sure, at some point — and I think we’re going to have a vaccine very soon too.”

The United States has had more COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other country in the world, by far, with more than 128,000 fatalities, double the next-highest total according to Johns Hopkins University tracking) and nearly 2.7 million cases. But from the beginning, Trump has insisted the coronavirus was nothing to worry about, leading the government to take a laggard, passive approach toward testing, contract tracing and isolation.

Below are just some of the instances when Trump downplayed the pandemic, in which 50,203 new cases were reported Wednesday, the most ever in the U.S. on a single day.

Jan. 22

“We have it totally under control,” Trump said in January, adding, “It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

Feb. 10

“Now, the virus that we’re talking about having to do — you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in,” said Trump at a meeting with some of the nation’s governors. “Typically, that will go away in April. ... We have 12 cases — 11 cases, and many of them are in good shape now.”

“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away. I hope that’s true,” he repeated at a campaign rally in New Hampshire that night.

Influenza typically follows that seasonal pattern. But the coronavirus is not the flu, and so far, warmer weather has not seemed to hinder its spread.

Feb. 24

“The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA,” Trump said in a tweet. “We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”

The next day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 1,000 points to close at 27,081, and the White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said on CNBC, “We have contained this, I won’t say airtight but pretty close to airtight.”

On Wednesday, July 1, the Dow closed at 25,734.

Feb. 26

During a briefing on the virus, Trump said the case total would zero out soon, congratulating himself on the administration’s progress.

“Again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”

Feb. 27

“We have done an incredible job,” Trump said at the White House. “We’re going to continue. It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear. And from our shores, we — you know, it could get worse before it gets better. It could maybe go away. We’ll see what happens. Nobody really knows. The fact is, the greatest experts — I’ve spoken to them all. Nobody really knows.”

A week later, touring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Trump downplayed the need to consult with experts, pronouncing himself an authority on the subject: “People are really surprised I understand this stuff,” he said. “Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability.”