Trump declares a national emergency on coronavirus

President Trump declared a national emergency Tuesday at a news conference in the White House Rose Garden, a move aimed at stemming the growing outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States and calming economic turbulence.

“I am officially declaring a national emergency, two very big words,” Trump said.

In practical terms, Trump said the designation will free up as much as $50 billion in federal aid for states and municipalities affected by the pandemic. He also urged individual states to set up “emergency operations centers” and called for hospitals to activate their emergency preparedness plans to deal with an expected influx of coronavirus patients as the disease spreads across the country.

President Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House. (AP/Evan Vucci) More

Asked how long the emergency would remain in place, he said “I hope not long, but whatever it takes.”

Trump said that there will be up to 5 million test kits for the virus but also said: “I doubt we’ll need anywhere near that.”

Cognizant of the criticism his administration has faced over the lack of testing capacity to better understand the scope of the outbreak, Trump spent large portion of his address on that subject.

“We want to make sure that those who need a test can get a test,” Trump said, adding, "We don't want people to take a test if we don't feel they should be doing it."

The president said his administration would look to set up drive-through tests sites to expedite further screening for the virus but also repeated his view that not every American should be tested for COVID-19.

“We don’t want everyone taking this test. It’s totally unnecessary. This will pass.”

Asked if he took responsibility for the slow rate of testing in the United States, Trump was adamant. “I don’t take responsibility at all.”

On the defensive, Trump also went after the response to the H1N1 virus by the Obama administration, saying it had a “very big failure.” The CDC website’s page on the 2009 outbreak of H1N1 says “the United States mounted a complex, multi-faceted and long-term response to the pandemic.”

Asked whether he took any responsibility for dismantling the U.S. pandemic response team in 2018, Trump said he wasn’t aware it had happened.

Trump also announced that the federal government would partner with Google, which would build a website to help track the coronavirus outbreak. At the same time, the president made sure to get in another partisan dig at the Obama administration over its initial problems with the rollout of the website used to enroll in the Affordable Care Act.

"It's going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past,” Trump said.

In conjunction with the national emergency declaration, Trump announced two “emergency executive actions.” First, he said he was waiving interest on student loans held by the federal government until further notice. “That’s a big thing for many students left in the middle right now,” Trump said.

Second, the president said he had also “instructed the secretary of energy, at a very good price, to purchase large quantities of crude oil for storage in the strategic reserve. We’re going to fill it right to the top.”

While boasting throughout his speech about his administration’s response to the crisis, Trump also acknowledged that he had “learned a lot” along the way.

Trump was joined by corporate executives he said were aiding in the nation’s response to the outbreak, and as he spoke the stock market continued its daylong rise, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing up 1,985 points.

“This will pass, and we’ll be even stronger for it,” Trump said.

Yet Trump also said he himself had yet to be tested for the virus, despite exposure to people who have since tested positive for it. Pressed on whether he might be unwittingly transmitting the virus, he seemed to shift his answer.

"I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested." Trump said.

