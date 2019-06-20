Trump faces new pressure to respond after U.S. accuses Iran of ‘unprovoked attack’

Iran’s latest shootdown of a U.S. military drone appears to fit exactly the scenario that a senior U.S. general warned earlier this week would trigger an American military response, dragging the United States into a military conflict the Trump administration has said it does not want.

“We’ve been very clear in our message that if they directly engage U.S. forces, or they directly engage U.S interests or citizens in the region, that we will respond,” Air Force Gen. Paul Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters Tuesday, before the drone shootdown.

Iran shot down the U.S. Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk drone early Thursday morning local time over the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement from Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, which is responsible for U.S. military operations in the Middle East.

“Iranian reports that the aircraft was over Iran are false,” Urban said. “This was an unprovoked attack on a U.S. surveillance asset in international airspace.”

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the drone incident.

An undated U.S. Air Force handout photo of a RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft. (Photo: U.S. Air Force/Bobbi Zapka/Handout/Reuters) More

Urban’s use of the word “asset” echoed Selva’s comments Tuesday. “If the Iranians come after U.S. citizens, U.S. assets or U.S military, we reserve the right to respond with a military action,” Selva said. “And they need to know that.”

After previously downplaying the chances of war with Iran, President Donald Trump indicated Thursday morning that Tehran had crossed a line. “Iran made a very big mistake!” he tweeted.

As tensions have mounted in the Gulf, Trump and senior members of his administration have insisted they don’t want to go to war with Iran, even as they have ramped up the U.S. military presence in the region.

In his splashy campaign kickoff on Tuesday night, Trump returned to an idea that was a key part of his last election bid, expressing opposition to “endless wars” in the Middle East and suggesting he would be the president to bring them to an end.

However, as Trump stumps with an anti-war message, tensions have steadily grown between the United States and Iran. The Trump administration has withdrawn from the Iran nuclear deal, designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, and deployed more than a thousand additional troops to the region, while blaming Iran for a series of attacks on commercial ships.

National Security Advisor John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Photos: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images, Alex Brandon/AP) More

The escalation comes amid chaos in the administration’s national security leadership. Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who was Trump’s pick to permanently lead the Pentagon, this week announced his plans to resign, saying he wanted to protect his family from a public airing of the details of his messy divorce, which involved mutual accusations of domestic violence.

Meanwhile, two of the administration’s more hawkish members, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton, have publicly warned Iran not to provoke the United States. Nonetheless, the White House and other officials maintain Trump’s position on Iran is clear and that his vision is guiding the posture towards Tehran.

“The president’s Iran strategy is to use maximum economic pressure and stop its malign activities,” said a senior Trump administration official before the latest shootdown. “America is not seeking military conflict with Iran, but in an effort to deter credible Iranian threats, we have made clear that the U.S. has the capability and willingness to defend U.S. forces and interests in the region.”