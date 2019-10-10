Trump lashes out at Fox News over impeachment poll numbers: 'Whoever their Pollster is, they suck'

President Trump bashed his erstwhile favorite news channel, Fox News, in a pair of tweets Thursday touched off by a new Fox News poll that found a majority of Americans want to see him impeached and removed from office.

“From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good @FoxNews Poll,” Trump tweeted. “Whoever their Pollster is, they suck.”

While the cable news channel features many Trump cheerleaders, notably primetime hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, the Fox News polling unit has a reputation of being nonpartisan.

The president, though, was not done, singling out on-air personalities who have dared to criticize him.

“[Fox News] is also much different than it used to be in the good old days,” Trump fumed. “With people like Andrew Napolitano, who wanted to be a Supreme Court Justice & I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, @donnabrazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from @CNN), & others, @FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President!”

Trump reportedly speaks privately with Hannity on a regular basis and occasionally calls in live to his Fox News show. Journalists who follow Trump’s Twitter feed point out that he frequently mentions topics that were discussed on “Fox & Friends,” often within minutes.

But it’s not the first time Trump has taken issue with Fox News over unfriendly poll results. In August, after Fox News polling data showed him trailing four potential Democratic opponents in the 2020 presidential race, the president struck a conspiratorial tone.

“There’s something going on at Fox,” Trump told reporters. “And I tell you I’m not happy with it.”

Trump’s latest critique came a day after a Fox News survey found 51 percent of registered voters support his impeachment and removal from office, a record high for the network’s survey, compared with 40 percent who do not. The last time Fox News polled voters on impeachment — in July — 42 percent of respondents favored impeachment and removal, compared with 45 percent who did not.

The results are similar to those of other recent national polls that show growing support for Trump’s impeachment.

