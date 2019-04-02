Trump promises incredible health care, again

President Trump is laying the groundwork to run for reelection on reforming health care, a strategy that appears to rely on voters forgetting that he was elected in 2016 on the same promise.

Trump took to Twitter Monday evening to defend his attempt to use federal courts to fully repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA, or Obamacare), which if it succeeds could potentially leave millions of Americans without health care. The president briefly pushed for Republicans in Congress to come up with an alternative plan, a strategy that would have been dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

“Everybody agrees that ObamaCare doesn’t work,” wrote Trump. “Premiums & deductibles are far too high - Really bad HealthCare! Even the Dems want to replace it, but with Medicare for all, which would cause 180 million Americans to lose their beloved private health insurance. The Republicans are developing a really great HealthCare Plan with far lower premiums (cost) & deductibles than ObamaCare. In other words it will be far less expensive & much more usable than ObamaCare.”

“Vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win back the House,” continued Trump, citing the timing. “It will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America. Also, Republicans will always support Pre-Existing Conditions. The Republican Party will be known as the Party of Great HealtCare. Meantime, the USA is doing better than ever & is respected again!”

President Trump and then-House Speaker Paul Ryan celebrate in May 2017 after the then-GOP House passed a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The bill failed in the Senate. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP) More

The comments echo those made during the campaign, that Republicans would offer a great plan that covered everyone at a lower cost without any cuts to Medicare or Medicaid. Trump began making the promises in a September 2015 interview with “60 Minutes,” making vague promises when pressed by Scott Pelley on how he would fix it.

“There’s many different ways, by the way,” said Trump. “Everybody’s got to be covered. This is an un-Republican thing for me to say because a lot of times they say, ‘No, no, the lower 25 percent that can’t afford private.’ But—

“Universal health care?” interjected Pelley.

“I am going to take care of everybody. I don’t care if it costs me votes or not,” said Trump. “Everybody’s going to be taken care of much better than they’re taken care of now.”

“The uninsured person is going to be taken care of how?” asked Pelley.

“They’re going to be taken care of. I would make a deal with existing hospitals to take care of people. And, you know what, if this is probably—”

“Make a deal?” asked Pelley. “Who pays for it?”

“The government’s gonna pay for it,” promised Trump. “But we’re going to save so much money on the other side. But for the most it’s going to be a private plan and people are going to be able to go out and negotiate great plans with lots of different competition with lots of competitors with great companies and they can have their doctors, they can have plans, they can have everything.”

“We’re going to have insurance for everybody,” he reiterated in a January 2016 interview with the Washington Post. “There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can’t pay for it, you don’t get it. That’s not going to happen with us.”