Trump holds off Haley to win New Hampshire primary: Live coverage

Donald Trump defeated Nikki Haley Tuesday in the New Hampshire primary, his second consecutive victory in his bid to secure his party's presidential nomination.

With 17% of the votes counted, the Associated Press called the race for Trump.Ahead of the primary, Trump led Haley in most polls by a substantial margin.

But large turnout by independent voters helped boost the former South Carolina governor, who said Tuesday that she would remain in the race at least through the Super Tuesday primaries on March 5.

The Associated Press also declared President Biden the winner of the Democratic primary in the state.

