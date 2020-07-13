Trump identifies another hoax: The coronavirus

President Trump has called many things hoaxes over the years – the investigation into his 2016 campaign’s dealing with Russia, his impeachment, global warming — but on Monday he called into question the existence of an epidemic that has killed more than 130,000 Americans.

During a flurry of activity on his Twitter account, Trump retweeted a message from game show host Chuck Woolery that claimed “everyone is lying” about the coronavirus, as part of a plot to sabotage the economy and hurt Trump’s reelection campaign.

“The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19,” wrote Woolery in the message promoted by Trump. “Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it.”

A key problem keeping the economy from coming back is the 135,000 Americans dead from the coronavirus, per tracking by Johns Hopkins University, which reported 61,352 new cases and 685 deaths on Saturday. Woolery didn’t say whether he thought the death toll was faked. Florida set a record for most single-day cases of any state so far with more than 15,000 reported Saturday, the same day Walt Disney World reopened in Orlando. Arizona, California, Florida, Mississippi and Texas have all set new record highs for daily deaths over the last week.

Trump sometimes uses “hoax” as an all-purpose denigration of opinions — or facts — he doesn’t like. In February, he called criticism of his administration’s response to coronavirus “[Democrats’] new hoax,” but didn’t quite deny the existence of the epidemic, as Woolery appeared to do in his tweet.

There is no obvious precedent for a president repeating criticism that a key agency in his own administration — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — is lying, except for Trump himself, and the many times he has accused the FBI and the intelligence services of intentionally undermining him.

President Donald Trump listens during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House on July 7 in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP) More

Trump also retweeted Woolery stating, “There is so much evidence, yes scientific evidence, that schools should open this fall. It's worldwide and it's overwhelming. BUT NO.”

Mortality rate in children is lower from the virus, but there’s still much researchers don’t know about COVID-19, including potential long-term effects on children and their ability to spread it to older, more vulnerable relatives and caregivers. Teachers’ unions say their members are reluctant to return to classrooms until the epidemic is under control. On Friday, the American Academy of Pediatrics hedged their initial plan for in-person schooling by releasing a statement that said, "Public health agencies must make recommendations based on evidence, not politics” and "science and community circumstances must guide decision-making.”

It’s accurate other countries are planning to open schools in the fall, but they did a better job at suppressing the virus through testing, contact-tracing and communicating the importance of masks than the U.S. government.

Trump has downplayed the deaths of Americans previously while in office, stating that the death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria wasn’t as high as multiple studies concluded after the White House’s slow response to the natural disaster was criticized.

“3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico,” Trump said in September 2018, a year after the storm. “When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000.”