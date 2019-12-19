How newspapers around the country covered Trump's impeachment

The impeachment of President Trump was an above-the-fold story on the front pages of virtually every newspaper in the United States on Thursday. And nearly all of them played it straight — a nod to the historical significance of just the third impeachment of a U.S. president in history.

Most newspapers ran a photo of a somber-looking Trump. Some featured House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing the passage of the articles of impeachment against Trump in the House chamber. Others used photos of Pelosi in the House and Trump onstage at his rally in Battle Creek, Mich., where he learned of his impeachment.

The New York Post, however, took a swipe at Pelosi on its front page, declaring her a “Swamp Queen” and the dark attire she wore to the impeachment vote fit for a “funeral.”

Here are just some of the covers, courtesy of Newseum.org.

