Trump intelligence pick fits pattern of mistrust

Intelligence experts interviewed by Yahoo News are skeptical that Richard Grenell, President Trump’s pick to replace Adm. Joseph Maguire as acting director of national intelligence, is a good fit for the job.

The White House announced Thursday that Grenell, the current U.S. ambassador to Germany, would become the second person since August to assume the temporary role of the nation’s top intelligence official.

Larry Pfeiffer, former CIA chief of staff and NSA Director Michael Hayden, who also served in the White House situation room, told Yahoo News that Grenell’s apparent access to the president is “normally a very good thing for the intelligence community” but warned that his background at Capitol Media Partners, a firm he founded specializing in political “spin,” might lead him to “tell the president what he wants to hear and not what he has to hear.”

Those assertions might be backed up by Grenell’s history of highly political, pro-Trump arguments on Twitter, including a suggestion that Russian interference actually helped former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over President Trump in the 2016 elections. Grenell deleted some of those tweets on the day he was announced as Trump’s candidate for acting DNI.

Richard Grenell. (Darko Vojinovic/AP) More

“The first priority for an acting director of national intelligence is remaining apolitical. The office of the DNI cannot be politicized,” said Chris Costa, executive director of the International Spy Museum and a 34-year intelligence community veteran who served as a senior adviser for counterterrorism on the National Security Council for President Trump, noting that Sen. Dan Coats was a former politician and performed his DNI duties well.

Grenell, who took up his Berlin post in May 2018, previously served as a communications chief at the United Nations during the George W. Bush administration. He later founded Capitol Media Partners and temporarily worked as foreign policy spokesperson for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Grenell has no direct intelligence or national security experience beyond his public affairs role at the U.N. and his coordination with intelligence officials in Germany. As ambassador to Germany, Grenell has played an important role in securing and welcoming home freed American hostages who receive medical care in Germany, a key diplomatic and security mission for the Trump administration. However, he suggested in a tweet Thursday that his tenure in his new role would be brief, and that the president “will announce the nominee (not me) sometime soon.”

While it’s unclear whether Grenell will vacate his post in Germany or attempt to do both jobs simultaneously, one former intelligence official familiar with the matter told Yahoo News that the intelligence staff was told to expect to see their new boss in the office in the Washington area on Thursday or Friday.

Costa also said that Grenell’s job as an ambassador creates some advantages. In that role, he would’ve “already acted as a very senior recipient, customer and consumer of intelligence; [he’s] presumably interacted with the FBI, CIA and other elements of the IC,” he continued.

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire. (Andrew Harnik/AP) More

However, Pfeiffer noted, the law that created the role of the director of national intelligence following the terrorist attacks of 9/11 stated that the holder of the position should have “extensive national security expertise,” without strictly defining those parameters. The DNI needs to coordinate 17 different intelligence agencies including his or her own office, conduct long-term planning and manage the intelligence budget.