Trump will meet with members of the Teamsters Union as he tries to garner support

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump will meet with members of the Teamsters Union, which represents 1.3 million workers, Wednesday in Washington as he seeks to gain support from union workers ahead of the general election.

Trump will participate in a roundtable with the Teamsters’ general executive board, its president Sean O’Brien, general secretary treasurer Fred Zuckerman and other members, according to a press release.

Some of the topics that will be discussed at the roundtable include the shrinking American middle class, workers’ wages, corporate bankruptcy reform and antitrust enforcement in the warehouse, according to the press release.

President Joe Biden has committed to attend a roundtable, but a schedule is still being worked out, union spokesperson Kara Deniz told USA TODAY.

“Our members want to hear from all candidates of all parties about what they plan to do for working people as President,” O’Brien said in a statement. “Teamsters are essential to every trade industry in this country. Our members are working in all 50 states and represent every political background, including no affiliation. Our union wants every candidate to know that there are 1.3 million Teamsters nationwide whose votes will not be taken for granted.”

The roundtable comes just days after the United Auto Workers union endorsed Biden for his efforts to court working-class voters in Michigan and other Midwest battleground states. Trump criticized Shawn Fain, the president of the United Auto Workers, days after the endorsement calling him a “dope.”

In response, Fain knocked Trump on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Tuesday.

“It’s a perfect contrast between the two candidates,” Fain said. “I mean, you have, for the first time in history, a sitting U.S. president joining working-class people, joining the workers on the picket line, standing up with them. And you had Donald Trump, who claims he supports the workers, who calls one of his business owner buddies in a non-union factory, and he goes to this non-union factory and has a rally claiming that he’s there for the union workers and the striking workers.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump will meet with members of the Teamsters Union