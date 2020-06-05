Trump praises success against coronavirus in states that are seeing cases spike

WASHINGTON — In a Rose Garden press conference meant to highlight the gain of 2.5 million jobs in May after two months of devastating job losses, President Trump lamented that “many of our states are closed or almost closed” because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 110,000 Americans. He urged those states to hasten their reopening plans, even though states that have already done so are seeing the very kinds of infection spikes that public health officials warned about.

“I hope that the lockdown governors — I don’t know why they continue to lock down,” Trump said, presumably referring to states like New York and New Jersey that have taken a more cautious approach to lifting restrictions on large social gatherings and some forms of commercial activity.

“If you look at Georgia, if you look at Florida, if you look at South Carolina, if you look at so many different places that have opened up ... I don’t want to name all of them, but the ones that are most energetic about opening, they’re doing tremendous business. And that is what these numbers are all about,” Trump said in his largely upbeat remarks.

In fact, all of those states are seeing a resurgence of the coronavirus, with Florida recording 1,419 new cases on Thursday, the highest number since the state began keeping track in March. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a strong backer of Trump who has been eager to celebrate his success over the coronavirus, even as evidence grows that his administration has intentionally suppressed the extent of the coronavirus in the state.

“Look at what’s going in Florida, it’s incredible,” Trump said at one point. “The job the governor of Florida’s done, it’s incredible. The numbers they’re doing ... you gotta open it up.” (Trump also misrepresented the number of American lives the coronavirus has claimed, putting the figure at 105,000.)

President Trump at a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on Friday. (Evan Vucci/AP) More

Earlier this week, DeSantis made a bid for Florida to host the Republican National Convention, after plans to hold it in North Carolina were scrapped following a dispute over social distancing measures between the party and the state’s Democratic governor.

Georgia reported 953 new cases on Thursday, the highest number of new infections in about four weeks. Earlier this week, Atlanta was the site of widespread protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Public health officials fear such demonstrations by thousands of marching, chanting protesters, could lead to new coronavirus outbreaks.

Much like Florida, Georgia has had the integrity of its coronavirus numbers questioned. Gov. Brian Kemp was, along with DeSantis, among the very first governors to embrace the president’s call to reopen. Trump helped both men win their elections, and they have repaid him by rarely straying from his message or agenda.

The situation is similar in South Carolina, which like Georgia and Florida began to lift restrictions in late April and early May. Last week, it saw what The State, a local outlet, called “irregularly high coronavirus case increases.” Those increases angered Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican also aligned with Trump. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, McMaster complained that some citizens had stopped taking the pandemic seriously.

“I'm not sure how to get through to some people other than to point out it's still here. It's all over the country. It's not going to evaporate one day. It's still highly dangerous, and it's deadly,” the evidently frustrated governor told members of the news media.

Guests arrive at Universal Orlando Resort Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (John Raoux/AP) More