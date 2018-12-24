Trump spends Christmas Eve shutdown 'all alone,' tweeting his frustrations

For Donald Trump, a Christmas holiday government shutdown means more time to tweet.

The president spent much of Christmas Eve on Twitter, posting his frustrations with congressional Democrats and the negative media coverage that his shutdown of the federal government has received.

When might the next tweet drop, and who might be the target? (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP, Andrew Harnik/AP) More

After rejecting a Senate deal that would have funded the federal government through February by demanding that it include include billions of dollars for the construction of a wall on the country’s southern border, the president canceled his trip to Mar-a-Lago and unleashed a tweet storm that extended beyond the weekend.

By turns defensive and defiant, Trump’s 10th Christmas Eve tweet also bore a hint of self-reflection.

I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security. At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

While members of the Senate and House departed the capital over the weekend to be with their families, Melania Trump returned to Washington on Sunday, shaving at least four days from a planned 16-day holiday at Mar-a-Lago the first family had planned.

After an especially tumultuous week for the Trump administration, the optics of the president playing golf at his Florida resort were too risky. Instead, Trump used his Twitter megaphone to try to explain why his critics, including soon-to-be former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, were wrong about his governing priorities.

To those few Senators who think I don’t like or appreciate being allied with other countries, they are wrong, I DO. What I don’t like, however, is when many of these same countries take advantage of their friendship with the United States, both in Military Protection and Trade… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

….We are substantially subsidizing the Militaries of many VERY rich countries all over the world, while at the same time these countries take total advantage of the U.S., and our TAXPAYERS, on Trade. General Mattis did not see this as a problem. I DO, and it is being fixed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

Republican and Democratic senators alike expressed grave concern about Mattis’s departure, which was spurred by Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops from Syria, despite the objections of military leaders and his own defense secretary. Compounding the questions over Trump’s judgment, the president announced Sunday that he would remove Mattis from office two months early, replacing him with Patrick M. Shanahan, a former executive at Boeing. Shanahan will serve in an acting capacity, the third such designation in Trump’s administration.

Another departure that rankled the president came courtesy of Brett McGurk, a man few outside Washington had ever heard of. Like Mattis, the special presidential envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS resigned in protest of Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops from Syria. In a letter obtained by the New York Times, McGurk told his staff that the exit from Syria “left our coalition partners confused and our fighting partners bewildered.” Trump responded to that criticism with criticism of his own.

For all of the sympathizers out there of Brett McGurk remember, he was the Obama appointee who was responsible for loading up airplanes with 1.8 Billion Dollars in CASH & sending it to Iran as part of the horrific Iran Nuclear Deal (now terminated) approved by Little Bob Corker. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

Meanwhile, news from Wall Street remained decidedly gloomy, with the Dow shedding 653 points, perhaps in response to perplexing signals sent by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. On Sunday, Mnuchin fired off his own tweet, apparently meant to reassure the markets that all was well with the U.S. economy, despite Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s conclusion that it is poised for a slowdown.