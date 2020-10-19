With just days to go in the campaign, Trump knocks environmentally friendly toilets

With just days to go before the election, President Trump has a lot of things on his mind. And water pressure for toilets appears to be one of them.

In a lengthy digression during his rally in Carson City, Nev., on Sunday, Trump claimed that Americans have to “flush their toilet 15 times” due to restrictions on water usage.

“You know what really bothers me? When you go into a new hotel or new house, they have these faucets, and you turn them on and no water comes out,” the president said. He then launched into an eight-minute story about water flow and American appliances that included its own aside about his support among women and the 2016 electoral map.

“So you go into a hotel or you buy a house, and they have what’s called the restrictor. Right? Look at them. They’re all nodding. Same thing, by the way, same thing with your dishwasher. I freed that up too. The dishwashers, they had a little problem,” the president said.

“They didn’t give enough water, like, so people would run them 10 times, so they end up using more water. And the thing’s no damn good. We freed it up. Now you can buy a dishwasher and comes out and beautiful. Go buy a dishwasher. Go buy it. Those companies. I said, ‘What’s wrong with this thing? It doesn’t clean the dishes.’ Right? The women come up to me, the women who they say don’t like me, they actually do like me a lot. Suburban women, please vote for me. I’m saving your house.”

President Trump at a campaign rally in Carson City, Nev., on Sunday. (Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

After reminiscing about watching CNN’s John King dissect some of his surprise victories in battleground states on election night in 2016, Trump told the crowd he wanted to get “back to my very boring story about faucets and dishwashers.”

“So I said to the head, I called up a great dishwasher company from Ohio that we saved, by the way, I said, ‘What’s the problem with your dishwasher?’ ‘Well, they don’t give us any water. I mean, you know, it’d be nice to be able to get enough water.’ ‘What’s the problem?’ ‘We need more water,’” the president recalled.

Story continues

“Like I said, ‘How much do you need this? Would you like more?’ ‘Well, I’d love more. Will you give us more?’ ‘Yeah. I’ll give you more. You have so much water, you don’t know what to do with it.’ Right? So we gave them what they need. And now the dishwashers are incredible. They work beautifully. And you go one time and you come back and our dishes are nice and beautiful and clean and dry. You don’t have to go 10 times. The same thing with the restrictors in the faucet.”

At one point in his diatribe, Trump suggested reporters would focus on the word “toilet” if he used it.

“I hate to say the three things. It’s the shower, it’s the sink, and you know the third element in the bathroom. But I don’t say it, because every time I say it, they only talk about that one,” Trump said, pointing to the media section.

“Because it’s sort of gross to talk about, right? So I won’t talk about the fact that people have to flush their toilet 15 times. I will not talk about it. I’ll only talk about showers,” he continued. “This way they can’t report it.”

It’s not the first time Trump has complained about low water pressure as president.

In December 2019, he told a very similar story to reporters at the White House, saying he had directed the Environmental Protection Agency to look into the issue.

“We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of bathrooms, where you turn the faucet on in areas where there’s tremendous amounts of water, where it all flows out to sea because you could never handle it all, and you don’t get any water,” Trump said. “They take a shower and water comes dripping out, very quietly dripping out. People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once; they end up using more water. So EPA is looking very strongly at that, at my suggestion.”

President Trump dances to the music at the end of a campaign rally in Carson City, Nev., on Sunday. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Water also wasn’t the only aside in Trump’s 90-minute stump speech in Carson City.

The president also discussed the economy — Michigan’s, mostly; Hillary Clinton’s emails; the woman at a recent town hall who told him he has a nice smile; Amazon chief Jeff Bezos; the “fake” news media; California’s forest management; Barron Trump’s brief battle with COVID-19; the Atlantic magazine’s report that he called dead U.S. soldiers “losers”; athletes kneeling during the national anthem; the NFL and Roger Goodell; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Green New Deal; law enforcement and violent demonstrations in cities like Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland, Ore.; his call with the president of Ukraine that triggered his impeachment; and the so-called war on Christmas.

And that was just the first 60 minutes.

Interwoven were attacks on his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, who Trump trails in virtually every national poll, and Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son and target of a recent controversial and unverified New York Post story.

But none were delivered with the sort of energy Trump dedicated to the water pressure problem, which he claimed he fixed with a call to his “environmental people.”

“So what happens, I called my people, environmental people: ‘Why are we doing this?’ Because when you wash your hands it takes five times longer,” he explained. “You get soapy, you can’t get it off. I said, ‘Open it up.’ They said, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘Take the restrictors off.’”

The president added: “You ever get under a shower and no water comes out? And me, I want that hair to be so beautiful.”

