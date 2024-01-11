Trump town hall highlights: He mocks Christie's exit, downplays 'retribution' in a 2nd term

Former President Donald Trump mocked Chris Christie's exit from the 2024 race and waved away concerns that his second administration would focus on "retribution" during a Fox News town hall in Des Moines on Wednesday evening.

Trump answered questions from Iowans and Fox anchors Bret Baier and Martha McCallum at the downtown Iowa Events Center, just miles away from Drake University, where former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sparred in a two-person debate of their own.

Trump: 'Nobody cared too much' about Christie dropping out

"Nobody cared too much about that," Trump said of Christie's dropping out of the race earlier Wednesday. But he pointed to an exchange caught on a hot microphone in which Christie appeared to be saying that Haley would "get smoked" in the race.

"I know her very well, and I happen to believe that Chris Christie is right," Trump said of Haley, who served as ambassador during his administration. "One of the few things he's been right about."

Trump has maintained wide leads in polling in Iowa and nationally over all his competitors for the Republican nomination. In a December Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 51% of likely Republican caucusgoers named Trump as their first choice for president. DeSantis was the first choice of 19% and Haley 16%. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has campaigned heavily in Iowa, was in a distant fourth place at 5%, and Christie, who has focused on New Hampshire and not campaigned in Iowa, was at 4%.

When Trump was asked later if he would be willing to mend bridges with his primary opponents, he said, "Oh, sure, I will."

"I've already started to invite Christie back," he said, spurring laughs from the crowd.

Trump: 'I won't have time for retribution'

The former president throughout his campaign has been explicit about his intention to pursue revenge against his political opponents, telling supporters that "I am your retribution." But asked by Baier in the town hall how much of a second Trump term would be spent dwelling on past battles, he took a less blunt stance.

"A lot of people would say that's not so bad," Trump said, ticking through political and legal battles facing him before dismissing the idea that they would dominate his presidency.

"We're going to have a success that's so great that I won't have time for retribution," he said. "There won't be retribution; there will be success."

Trump on VP: 'I know who it's going to be'

Asked about the process of selecting a vice presidential running mate, Trump said, "I know who it's going to be," but declined to provide any name.

Chris LaCivita and Jason Miller, senior campaign advisers to Trump, told reporters after the town hall that he had spoken to close allies about what "qualities" he had been looking for in a candidate but had not explicitly discussed names. They declined to elaborate on those qualities.

"That's an issue that we really have not in any great detail discussed," LaCivita said. "I'm sure when that times comes, everybody will know who it is."

Trump has remained the faraway front-runner throughout the race, and in December's Iowa Poll led the field by 32 percentage points (51% first-choice support).

