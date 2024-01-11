Here's how to follow live coverage of tonight's GOP debate, Trump event

Republican presidential candidates take center stage in Iowa tonight, just five days before the Iowa Caucuses. Here's how to follow live coverage from the Des Moines Register from all of tonight's events. We'll update this post with highlights from the biggest moments, photos and videos as well as links to all the must-read coverage.

How to watch the debate and Trump's town hall live

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will participate in a CNN debate at Drake University from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The debate will stream live without a cable log-in via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and on CNN Max for Max subscribers.

Former President Donald Trump turned down a debate invitation to hold his own town hall with Fox News at the Iowa Events Center at 8 p.m. The town hall can be streamed and watched online via FOXNews.com with a cable subscription.

A Fox News town hall with former U.N Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley took place on Monday at the Iowa Events Center, and one with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was held Tuesday.

How to follow live coverage of the events

Follow live coverage from Des Moines Register reporters in collaboration with USA TODAY in our live blog.

Too late for you tonight? Catch up with all the highlights by signing up for our Politics newsletter.

We'll be adding other breaking coverage during the event as well.

What to expect from the debate?

It's been a battle for second place in Iowa for months as DeSantis and Haley fight to emerge as the strongest competitor to front-runner Trump. Wednesday's debate will, for the first time, put them in a one-on-one debate that could have true stakes for caucus night. Here's what to expect, according to the Register's chief political reporter and caucus expert, Brianne Pfannenstiel:

The Iowa Caucuses are just days away, and the weather in Iowa turned cold and very snowy just in time. Here's more of what you need to know as the caucuses approach.

