Trump turns to Pence to calm fears over coronavirus, but leaves many questions unanswered

WASHINGTON — President Trump addressed the nation from the White House briefing room on Wednesday evening in an effort to calm anxieties about the rapid proliferation of coronavirus. In a seeming acknowledgement that the White House response has lacked clarity and cohesion, Trump announced he was putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the effort to stem the spread of the virus in the U.S.

“I don’t view Mike as a czar,” Trump said, though he did not explain what, exactly, Pence’s duties would be. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar had previously been in charge of the coronavirus response.

Standing next to Pence, Azar and some of the nation’s top public health officials, Trump praised his administration’s response to the virus that has so far infected more than 81,000 people across the globe. Though no Americans have yet died from the respiratory disease, Trump’s handling of the crisis has been criticized by Democrats and Republicans alike.

“Because of all we’ve done, the risk to the American people remains very low. We have the greatest experts, really, in the world right here,” he added. It was a rare moment of Trump fulsomely praising scientific expertise instead of challenging it.

At one point, the president held up a printed sheet of paper from the Global Health Security Index, a Johns Hopkins University database that ranks the United States first in the world in terms of preparedness for outbreaks like the current one, which has hampered the Chinese economy and could lead to a worldwide slump. More important, it could continue to kill people, especially in nations with poor public health infrastructure.

“Whatever happens, we’re totally prepared,” Trump said.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. (Evan Vucci/AP) More

The president noted that there were 59 U.S. citizens who had contracted the coronavirus, the bulk of those being passengers evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. But as Trump spoke, a new case of unknown origin was reported in Northern California.

More cases are expected, especially as the virus takes hold in Europe. That has left the administration in a tricky position, desperate to project confidence but hesitant to declare victory over a foe that could soon break out into a bona fide pandemic.

Still, Trump couldn’t help praising his own administration’s response, calling it “a tremendous success.” The days and weeks to come will test the veracity of that assertion, as the virus is expected to make its way to the United States. Speaking at the briefing, CDC deputy principal director Anne Schuchat, MD, said that “we do expect more cases, urging institutions to review their “pandemic preparedness plans.”

“I don’t think it’s inevitable,” Trump said of such a spread. At several points, he compared the coronavirus to the flu, in a seeming attempt to downplay the severity of the former.

Conflicting statements have been a hallmark of the administration’s response. The Trump administration spent much of the day denying rumors that Trump was unhappy with Health and Human Services Secretary Azar, a former pharmaceutical executive who is leading a presidential task force on the coronavirus.

Testifying on Capitol Hill a few hours before Trump’s address, Azar was asked if the Trump administration planned to appoint a coordinator for the government’s response, a position usually given the title of “czar.” President Obama, for example, appointed an Ebola czar during an outbreak of that disease in 2014.

Azar answered that no czar was going to be named. That was met with a quip by Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., who mused that “Jared Kushner will have more free time then,” a reference to the inordinately large policy portfolio of the president’s young son-in-law and close adviser. Kushner does not, in fact, appear to be involved in the handling of the coronavirus crisis.