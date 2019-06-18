Trump warns of mass deportation sweep for next week

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents enter an apartment complex looking for a specific undocumented immigrant convicted of a felony during an early morning operation in Dallas on March 6, 2015. (Photo: LM Otero/AP)

President Trump issued a public warning Monday night, by tweet, of a mass deportation effort by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to start next week.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” he tweeted.

Trump is holding a rally Tuesday in Orlando, Fla., billed as the kickoff to his reelection campaign.

The president did not offer any other details about how ICE, which is already detaining a record number of immigrants, intends to further ramp up its interior enforcement efforts. However, his tweet seemed to suggest that the agency was gearing up to execute a plan that Trump and senior immigration adviser Stephen Miller have reportedly been pushing for months, to arrest and remove thousands of families, prompting sharp criticism from some former ICE officials.

There are an estimated 10.5 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. and deporting all of them is a logistical impossibility, say former Obama administration officials who dealt with immigration issues. The more likely outcome will be a great deal of publicity and the removal of “hundreds,” not millions, one told Yahoo News, characterizing the tweet as “typical Trump braggadocio.”

Officials added that announcing the operation ahead of time was self-defeating and could put agents at risk.

“This runs afoul of basic law enforcement 101. You never telegraph operations en masse,” said John Amaya, who served as deputy chief of staff at ICE under the Obama Administration. “On one hand you alert the target. But on the other, and worse yet, you are putting officer safety at risk. This President doesn’t understand the first thing about law enforcement and he is now showing that he cares about officer well-being even less.”

Kevin Landy, another former senior ICE official agreed that Trump’s tweet “demonstrates once again why his own officials try to avoid briefing him on classified information.”

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) ICE agents detain a suspected MS-13 gang member and Honduran immigrant at his home on March 29, 2018 in Brentwood, New York. (Photo: John Moore/Getty Images) More

Landy, who led the agency’s Office of Detention Policy and Planning under Obama, explained that “ICE periodically plans coordinated enforcement actions against adults, with arrests executed by ICE Field Offices across the country.” Such operations, he said, are conducted partly for “PR value.”

“Going after families in one action would probably maximize publicity, which the Administration wants, in order to create a deterrent effect. They also hope that mass arrests in one operation will allow for an element of surprise,” Landy told Yahoo News. “Trump, of course, is unable to keep a secret, and in this case he's spilled the beans on a sensitive law-enforcement operation.”

Not only did Trump essentially warn the entire country, including the potential targets of ICE’s upcoming operation, but Landy argued that his claim that ICE is beginning the process of removing “millions” is “typical Trump braggadocio.”

“Yes, there are millions of undocumented immigrants, but this operation will result in arrests of hundreds. The difference is that ICE will be arresting families, not that the numbers will be larger,” said Landy, explaining that there are a variety of logistical constraints involved in carrying out such an operation, including limitations on the number of ICE officers available to execute arrests and to process required paperwork, transportation capacity, and “most significantly, limits on family detention capacity while the removals are being processed.”

Last month, the Washington Post reported that in the weeks before they left office in April, then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and acting ICE director Ronald Vitiello had pushed back against a White House plan to conduct mass arrests of thousands of parents and children across 10 major cities across the country. The former officials had reportedly expressed concern about whether ICE was prepared to conduct such an operation, which would involve targeting migrant families’ homes and communities, the diversion of resources it would require from the border, and the risk of inciting public outrage with images of agents taking children and parents into custody.