Trump's attacks on mail-in voting could lead to nightmare scenario, election expert warns

WASHINGTON — Anyone can spin out a worst-case scenario for the presidential election, but it’s worth paying particular attention to those that keep experts like Richard Hasen up at night.

Hasen, a law and political science professor at the University of California, Irvine, has written multiple books on elections, including one that was released just before the COVID-19 pandemic, “Election Meltdown.”

Even before the pandemic made it likely that there will be a historic number of mail-in ballots in this fall’s election, Hasen was worried that if the election were close, President Trump might declare victory before all the votes were counted.

That concern is now much greater for Hasen. Since the emergence of the coronavirus, Trump has made numerous wild claims — without any evidence and in contradiction to known facts — that mail-in voting will lead to widespread fraud and cheating.

If most Republicans vote in person and most Democrats vote by mail, Hasen said, that could create a scenario well suited to Trump’s tendency to make unfounded accusations of wrongdoing.

“As Trump drives more and more of his supporters to vote in person and away from vote-by-mail, it’s quite likely that we’ll see Trump getting many more votes on election night, the votes that are counted on Election Day,” Hasen said in an interview on “The Long Game,” a Yahoo News podcast.

“Then, four or five days later, [if] Biden becomes the winner as the absentee ballots are counted in Philadelphia or Detroit, that’s a recipe, if it’s close, for a really ugly election scenario,” he said.

Hasen pinpointed Philadelphia and Detroit in particular because they are both big cities in swing states that decided the 2016 election, and both cities have a track record of what Hasen calls “electoral incompetence” in his book.

“There’s a history of terrible election administration in Detroit,” he said. “There’s a history of bad election administration in Philadelphia.”

Election results in Philadelphia this year for the June 2 primary were not certified for nearly three weeks. And to confirm Hasen’s concern about a partisan breakdown over mail-in voting, more than a million Democrats cast a ballot by mail in Pennsylvania’s primary, compared with only about 400,000 Republicans, according to data provided to Yahoo News by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

“There’s going to be many, many, many more people voting in November than voted in these primaries,” Hasen said.

He said one of the keys to inoculating the country against claims of a stolen election is to prepare people for the possibility that if the election is close, it could take a week or more for the results to be decided.

In addition, he said, unless the results clearly indicate a landslide victory for Trump or Democrat Joe Biden, the media should avoid any kind of projections or calls of who has won.

In Michigan, Hasen said, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, has argued that the state should pass a law allowing election officials to process mail-in ballots as they arrive in the days and weeks leading up to Election Day.

That would allow Michigan to conduct election security measures, such as checking signatures on mail-in ballots against signatures on file with the state, at a more deliberate and less hurried pace. Then, after Election Day, the ballots could be processed again to see what the results were.