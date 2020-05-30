Trump’s campaign tries to recapture its magic on the virtual campaign trail. Will it succeed?

WASHINGTON — There are backlit billboards announcing the upcoming campaign event for President Trump. Outside a large arena footage of Trump plays on giant screens as supporters chant “Four more years!” Inside the arena, Trump’s surrogates appear on a large Jumbotron as the crowd roars.

This spectacle seems unthinkable in the age of the coronavirus and social distancing, but it’s playing out on a near nightly basis. However, the arena in question isn’t filled with real crowds, it’s a 3D animated venue that introduces the YouTube broadcasts that the Trump campaign has been airing during the pandemic lockdown.

While rallies had been Trump’s trademark prior to the public health crisis, his reelection team has embraced virtual events and believes they provide a major advantage over his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, on the “digital campaign trail.”

“It took Joe Biden like four days to set up a podium in his basement. We flipped the switch in 24 hours,” Trump campaign deputy communications director Erin Perrine said in an interview with Yahoo News.

Watching Joe Biden deliver an address on a smartphone. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images) More

The Trump campaign is eager to contrast their swift embrace of virtual events with Biden’s, which took a few days to construct a studio in his Delaware home and whose initial online events were beset by technical glitches. When the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of presidential campaign events in March, Trump’s team already had a live-stream operation in place to broadcast his signature arena rallies online.

Yet despite the Trump campaign’s efforts to create a virtual campaign trail, Biden still maintains a close lead in national general election polls. And Trump’s approval rating has also been dropping, as polls show a majority of voters question his handling of the coronavirus crisis. Those numbers, along with the central role in-person rallies played in Trump’s successful White House bid in 2016, raise the question of whether the digital version will be enough to help the president score a second term.

While the Biden campaign has also been building up its virtual presence, the Trump campaign appears in many respects to be ahead, with seven times as many followers on YouTube. And where the Trump campaign is broadcasting nightly, Biden’s YouTube page shows just 11 public virtual events in the past three weeks.

Biden’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

In many respects, the Trump campaign was more prepared than the Biden camp when the pandemic forced campaign events online. Perrine says the Trump campaign was able to transition to virtual events relatively easily after moving all campaign operations online starting March 13. Those virtual rallies have all the bells and whistles you might expect for the campaign of a real estate mogul who built his brand on relentless self-promotion.

“If they can’t go to a Trump rally — we all know there’s nothing like a Trump rally — we want to make sure that we’re keeping our voters engaged. And so we care about the production quality. The president cares about that stuff. He always has,” Perrine said.

One thing the virtual rallies haven’t featured is Trump himself. The campaign has also drawn all of its traffic without the president promoting virtual events on his Twitter page, where he has over 80 million followers. Perrine said she couldn’t say when Trump might appear on one of the online broadcasts.

“You’ve got to ask the president and the White House about his schedule ... but we’re going to continue to be out here pushing his message. That’s our job. And that’s our goal. And all of this campaign remains laser-focused on getting four more years for President Trump,” said Perrine.