Trump's terrible, no good, very bad stretch on the campaign trail

President Trump’s re-election bid has had a rough few weeks, with challenges coming from both his stewardship of the presidency and past personal controversies that may be catching up with him. Coronavirus is worsening in much of the country, he’s down in the polls, his response to the pandemic has been heavily criticized and he gets low marks from voters on race relations.

He's also had to endure the publication of high-profile and deeply critical books from his former national security adviser and his only niece, with another book by a former assistant to first lady Melania Trump set to be published next month. Here’s a look at some of the president’s biggest problems as the general election heats up.

The virus

There has been a wave of new infections since states began reopening in late May. That surge has included troubling milestones, such as the country’s 3-millionth case and the worst single day of new cases on Tuesday.

This spike came as the virus spread beyond its initial epicenters in New York and on the West Coast. There are now growing outbreaks in many states, including eight that saw their average number of new cases double this week. To add insult to injury, the European Union, which is in the process of reopening, barred American travelers this month due to the scope of the outbreak here.

The troubling — and deadly — rise in coronavirus cases came as Trump has consistently minimized the threat and clashed with his own experts, including those at the Centers For Disease Control and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Trump’s efforts to downplay the virus were best symbolized by his rally in Tulsa, Okla., on June 20, which was the largest indoor event in the country since widespread mitigation measures began in March.

The event was plagued by poor attendance and, on Wednesday, the city’s top health official declared that Trump’s event “more than likely” fueled a spike in new cases of the virus there.

The protests

The nationwide protests that erupted following the death of George Floyd led Trump to seek refuge in an underground bunker as demonstrators breached barricades outside the White House in late May. On June 1, federal law enforcement agencies teargassed protesters on the streets outside the White House ahead of a photo op for the president.

Along with these incidents, the protests reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement and sparked a nationwide conversation about racial issues. And while Trump has increasingly attempted to make criticizing violent protesters a focal point of his campaign, polls show most Americans give him poor marks for race relations and a majority support the Black Lives Matter protests.

The books

