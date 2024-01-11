Tunnels where Hamas hostages were held revealed; Israel faces genocide claim: Live updates

Israeli forces have discovered a web of tunnels where hostages seized by Hamas-led militants were kept under the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, the military said.

Video showing some of the extensive network of tunnels was released Thursday by the military, which said a commando team found the tunnel "in the heart" of a civilian area in the city of more than 200,000 people. The video showed a corrugated hut covering a main entrance to the tunnels. A makeshift ladder, a toilet and electrical wiring also were visible.

“Hostages were held here in this tunnel system,” Army spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said. But he provided no details on what evidence was found or when the hostages might have been kept in the tunnel.

More than 240 people were seized by Hamas militants who also killed 1,200 Israelis in their violent rampage three months ago. The assault prompted the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip that so far has resulted in more than 23,000 Palestinian deaths, the Gaza Health Ministry says. More than 100 of the hostages, mostly women and children, were released during weeklong cease-fire in November.

Israeli soldiers show journalists an underground tunnel where the Israeli military said it had found evidence hostages were held by militants in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on Jan. 10. 2024.

Developments:

∎ South Africa accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and urged the U.N.'s top criminal court to order an immediate halt to Israel's military operation. Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, representing South Africa, told the International Court of Justice the "intent to destroy Gaza has been nurtured at the highest level of state." Israel has rejected the accusation and says it is Hamas that seeks to kill all Israelis.

∎ An Israeli airstrike hit a local health authority in the Lebanese village of Hanine, wounding three people, the Lebanon's National News Agency said.

Relatives of hostages held in Gaza are using powerful speakers to blare messages of hope to their loved ones, even though they likely cannot hear the pleas, the Times of Israel reports.

“Don’t lose hope. We are turning the world upside down to bring you back,” is one of the messages being shouted from the Israeli side of the border toward Khan Younis, a sprawling metropolitan area that stretches near the Israeli border.

“We can’t believe it’s almost day 100. Stay strong, it’s almost over.”

UN Security Council condemns Houthi rebel attacks on shipping

The U.N. Security Council has passed a resolution condemning “in the strongest terms” the attacks by Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen that have disrupted global trade and raised fears the war in Gaza will spread across the Middle East. The U.S. was among 11 nations voting in favor of the resolution; China, Russia, Algeria and Mozambique abstained.

The vote came Wednesday, one day after U.S. and British naval forces shot down more than 20 drones and missiles fired by Houthi rebels from Yemen in the southern Red Sea. There have been over two dozen separate attacks on international shipping carried out by the rebels, who control much of Yemen, since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants the prompted Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Israel finds tunnels that held hostages