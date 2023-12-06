Two bodies found in San Antonio home tied to fatal Austin shooting spree, officials say

A “grisly” double homicide in northeastern San Antonio is being investigated in connection with the three shootings in Austin that left multiple dead and two police officers injured on Tuesday, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

A man and a woman in their 50s were found dead in a residence near the 6000 block of Port Royal Street in San Antonio. Salazar said officials believe the man and the woman were killed before the series of shootings in Austin.

The Austin Police Department communicated to Bexar County officials that the suspect in the Austin shooting rampage had connections to the residence on Port Royal Street. Salazar said in a media briefing Tuesday night that it was unclear what the suspect's connection was to the home.

Officials did not identify the suspect, but Salazar said he is a man in his 30s.

