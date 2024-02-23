Two children die after hillside collapses near Shasta Dam in California, police say

Two children died after a hillside collapsed near a campground west of Shasta Dam in Northern California, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities, in a press release said, that deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report "that rocks, and debris had broken away from a hillside, near a drainage culvert leading toward the river," around 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Two juveniles were caught in the debris and fell down the hillside, where they were later recovered. The sheriff's office said that both suffered injuries from the fall and were pronounced deceased at the scene. They were later transported to the Shasta County Coroner’s Office, where post-mortem examinations will be conducted.

One of the juveniles was found unconscious down from the hillside, while the other was found in the in the water nearby, Redding Record Searchlight, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK, reported.

Water flow to Shasta Dam reduced for rescue efforts

At the request of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, water flows from Shasta Dam were reduced temporarily to allow rescue efforts, given the area is downstream from the dam. Roads in and around the area were also closed temporarily during the rescue operation.

The sheriff's office said that they will not be releasing the names and ages of the victims at this time and that the incident will be investigated further to determine how the children fell.

"All agencies involved extend their deepest condolences to the families," said the sheriff's office in the release.

Shasta Lake, a 30,000-acre reservoir, the largest in California is located about 175 miles north of Sacramento.

