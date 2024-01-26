Two men arrested in connection with Peoria robbery that left one dead

Two men have been arrested in the case of a Facebook Marketplace robbery gone wrong that left an 18-year-old dead in Peoria on Jan. 15.

Peoria police arrested Sontarrius D. Williams, 27, and Jaylyn J. Branscumb, 18, in connection with the robbery.

Williams was arrested after being questioned at the Peoria Police Department on Wednesday. Branscrumb was arrested Thursday in the 2800 block of West Humboldt Avenue.

Police say that Williams and Branscrumb participated in an attempted Facebook Marketplace robbery setup on Jan. 15 that led to 18-year-old Marcus Whitehead being shot and killed.

Police believe that Whitehead, Branscrumb and Whitehead lured two men to Peoria with an offer to sell a vehicle but instead attempted to rob them.

Police are not seeking any more suspects in the case.

One of the alleged robbery victims pulled his licensed firearm and exchanged gunfire with the alleged robbers. Whitehead was killed in the shooting.

The alleged victim was not charged with a crime.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 2 men arrested in fatal Facebook Marketplace robbery in Peoria