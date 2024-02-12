Two men shot to death leaving Rochester bar identified

Police have identified the two men shot to death after leaving a bar in northeast Rochester over the weekend.

Officers were called to North Goodman Street, near Norton Street, to investigate the double shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Responding officers located two men in their 40s who were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both men - Wahid Nazario, 49, and Frank Rosario Vazquez, 43, both of Rochester - died at the scene, Umbrino said.

Nazario and Vazquez left a bar at 1730 N. Goodman St. and walked to their vehicle, parked nearby on North Goodman, Umbrino said. The two men were shot and killed as they were entering the vehicle. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed in connection with the double shooting. Police said that the killings did not appear to be a random act of violence. Officers continue to investigate to determine what led to the fatal shooting, he said.

Including Sunday's double killing, the year's homicide total for Rochester is eight, according to the Rochester Police Department's Open Data Portal. Two of those homicides include people who were severely injured in unrelated assaults in 2023 but died from their injuries this year.

Anyone with information or video on Sunday's homicides is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300..

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Wahid Nazario, Frank Rosario Vazquez killed leaving Rochester NY bar