Two months later, authorities continue investigation involving county commissioner

Two months later, authorities say they continue to investigate a domestic disturbance involving a Collier County elected official.

Monica Lora, records clerk at Marco Island police, said they continue to investigate allegations of a November domestic disturbance involving Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro, who represents District 1.

In November, LoCastro briefly answered a phone call, saying he wasn't concerned.

"This is what happens when people are disgruntled," LoCastro said during that call. At the time, he said he expected a "full exoneration."

LoCastro's district encompasses East Naples, Marco Island, Goodland, Isles of Capri and Port of the Islands.

Lora, who previously confirmed in a statement the investigation had been handed to the State Attorney's Office, said Wednesday details around the investigation are exempt from public disclosure.

Authorities haven't confirmed who the accused perpetrator nor who the claimed victim are. They didn't release the date or the circumstances surrounding the probe.

LoCastro's attorney, Donald Day, nor the State Attorney's Office, could immediately be reached for comment.

