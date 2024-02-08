Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky removes his top general Valery Zaluzhny

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday replaced his top general in what is perhaps the biggest military shake-up in the country since Vladimir Putin sent Russian tanks rolling across the border two years ago.

Zelensky made the announcement on his official Telegram social media channel.

The move to replace Gen. Valery Zaluzhny follows weeks of speculation that Zaluzhny, who is highly popular with Ukraine's public, and Zelensky disagreed over war strategy. There have also been rumblings that Zelensky was dissatisfied with Zaluzhny's apparent political ambitions.

Zaluzhny was replaced by a senior ground forces commander named Oleksandr Syrsky.

The move comes as Ukraine is struggling to replenish its ammunitions and the U.S. Congress has struggled amid partisan fighting to approve new funding for Ukraine's defense.

Zelensky fired his defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, in September last year, citing the need for “new approaches” to the war after more than 18 months of the conflict. Zelensky has also fired a slew of senior officials over scandals linked to the procurement of wartime supplies.

