UN says civilians in Rafah must be protected; dozens dead in Israeli airstrikes: Updates

The United Nations is “extremely worried” about civilians in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city, after Israel has ramped up airstrikes in the area ahead of an expected ground invasion.

On Friday, Stéphane Dujarric, a U.N. spokesperson, said people in the city that borders Egypt must be protected and not face forced displacement. Already, 1.4 million people, more than half of Gaza’s population, are packed into the the city that was about 280,000 people before the start of the war.

At least 28,000 Palestinian people have died since the start of the war, according to latest figures from the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. About 70% of the dead are women and children, the ministry says. Another 8,000 are missing under rubble.

Approximately one in four Gazans are starving, the U.N. said.

Over four months ago, Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped about 250 people. More than 130 of them remain as hostages, though it’s estimated approximately 30 people are dead.

U.S. President Joe Biden recently said Israel’s military response has been “over the top," but the White House on Friday maintained U.S. policy remains the same in the Israel-Hamas war.

Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Israel’s credit rating, citing its war in Gaza as the primary reason. The war is estimated to cost $70 billion over two years, according to Moody’s, citing the Bank of Israel.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society on Saturday said a 6-year-old girl missing for two weeks was found dead alongside two rescuers who searched for her in Gaza City.

Israeli airstrikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah

Israeli airstrikes hitting Rafah on Saturday killed at least 44 Palestinians, about a third of them children, health officials told the Associated Press, which also had journalists who saw bodies arriving to local hospitals.

The strikes came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he requested a military plan to evacuate thousands of people for a ground invasion. No timeline was given.

