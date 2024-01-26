Unite, Iowans, to stop the latest anti-trans bill: It would make it OK to hate

If the Iowa Legislature successfully revises Iowa law to remove civil rights protections for transgender people and instead label them “disabled,” they will not change who these transgender Iowans are.

They will still identify differently from their gender assigned at birth, because that is their innate sense of who they are. Legislators’ votes and personal attacks won’t change that.

The government can change plenty of other things, of course, and real dangers are the most significant reason that Iowans are raising alarms about the hearing scheduled for midday Wednesday at the Capitol on House File 2082.

Other laws passed in recent years to restrict trans Iowans’ participation in sports, to receive potentially life-saving medical care, and to see their lives reflected in school materials have been plenty misguided and harmful. But this bill has a larger scope, and it lacks the fig leaf of concern for children’s well-being that advocates relentlessly claimed motivated the previous laws.

Iowa's civil rights law bars discrimination based on protected characteristics in employment, housing, schooling, lending and other areas. Right now, it’s illegal to deny a loan or a lease to somebody because that person is trans. House File 2082 would change that. It would make it OK to hate.

Why House File 2082 is significant

Sexual orientation and gender identity were added as protected classes in a bipartisan bill in 2007. The protections for gay and lesbian Iowans made the most headlines then; the law even included a proviso that it should not be construed as condoning same-sex marriage.

Proposals to undo that law have been introduced often since then. It takes only one lawmaker to put out any idea, and Rep. Jeff Shipley of Fairfield, the sponsor of House File 2082, annually produces bills to do such things as removing vaccination requirements and legalizing hallucinogenic drugs. Many radical proposals every year go largely ignored by both the public and by legislative leaders. But assigning a three-person subcommittee and allowing its chair to schedule a hearing can be the first sign that leaders — in this case House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Holt, a Denison Republican — might allow an idea to be seriously considered. This is the first time that’s happened with a bill to remove gender identity from the civil rights law.

Holt did not allow a hearing on a similar bill in 2020. He told the Register that he still has concerns but wanted to “have the conversation.” He said that transgender Iowans would retain other protections in federal law and expressed interest in disability rights protections for them, since the Iowa bill would classify “any condition related to a gender identity disorder” as a disability. A lobbyist for the LGBTQ advocacy group One Iowa said that would not be helpful to anybody.

“No group of Iowans should be relegated to second-class status,” One Iowa Action Executive Director Courtney Reyes said in a prepared statement.

Bruce Teague, mayor of Iowa City, right, speaks during a Trans Day of Visibility event while being joined by Councilors Andrew Dunn, Laura Bergus and Shawn Harmsen, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.

What to expect at the hearing

The subcommittee members are Republicans Charley Thomson, a northern Iowa attorney, and John Wills, the third-ranking Republican in the House, and Democrat Sami Scheetz of Cedar Rapids. Members of the public can speak at the meeting, but only in person in Room 102 on the first floor of the Statehouse. Anybody can watch online.

The likely scenario: Lobbyists whose clients favor enshrining conservative Christian viewpoints in the law will praise Shipley for his courage and claim they’re taking a stand for truth against vast swaths of medical experts. Some of those medical experts will testify about the evidence supporting their views. Shipley will likely deliver a meandering defense of the bill. Many Iowans will share their personal stories and fears about the likely consequences of the bill.

It’s not unheard of for the majority-party representatives at a subcommittee to decide it’s not time to advance an idea, but usually on these topics the two Republicans vote to advance the bill “to continue the conversation” while the Democrat votes no.

Iowans who wish to resist this deliberate infliction of harm can reach out to Thomson, Wills and Scheetz, and also to Holt, who controls whether his committee eventually takes up the bill, and their own lawmakers. More details are below.

Laws like this cause Iowans to leave or suffer

Bills like this are exactly why trans Iowans and their families have fled the state. My high school classmates Nia and Katie Chiaramonte are one such family. They're the subjects of a Hulu documentary, and they explicitly say they left Indianola for the East Coast because of the Legislature's actions.

Other trans Iowans might not have the means to leave. They could face a future of state-sanctioned discrimination and bullying.

Beyond the moral argument there's also a practical one: Business groups have long said that protections like these are important to their efforts to hire and retain a diverse workforce.

Many Iowans rightfully take pride in this state's judicial history of outlawing school segregation and legalizing same-sex marriage long before most other states. The prospect of stripping away civil rights from a group of Iowans is a shameful betrayal of that legacy.

Iowans need to tell their legislators to stop House File 2082.

Lucas Grundmeier, on behalf of the Register's editorial board.

How to contact lawmakers

To find legislators' contact information: Go to www.legis.iowa.gov/legislators. By phone, the Iowa House switchboard is at 515-281-3221, and the Iowa Senate switchboard is at 515-281-3116.

House File 2082 subcommittee members: Rep. Charley Thomson, charley.thomson@legis.iowa.gov; Rep. John Wills, john.wills@legis.iowa.gov; Rep. Sami Scheetz, sami.scheetz@legis.iowa.gov.

House Judiciary Committee chairman: Rep. Steve Holt, steven.holt@legis.iowa.gov.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Latest anti-trans bill makes it OK to hate. Don't do this, Iowa.