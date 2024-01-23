United Springfield PAC raises $120K, endorses 3 candidates for SPS school board

The United Springfield PAC has issued its endorsements for the 2024 school board race.

United Springfield, a relatively new political action committee aimed at preserving the integrity of nonpartisan races locally, announced a new fundraising total and its first round of endorsements Tuesday.

After interviewing all seven candidates for the Springfield school board, the group decided to back three: Scott Crise and Danielle Kincaid, two of the incumbents on the ballot, and first-time candidate Susan Provance.

Crise is manager of gas plant operations for Associated Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Kincaid is an attorney and partner with the Elder Law Group; and Provance is a retired Springfield teacher and coach and an inducted member of the SPS Hall of Fame.

A subcommittee of United Springfield's steering committee — co-chaired by Jim Anderson and Terri McQueary — led the endorsement process. All seven candidates completed a questionnaire and were interviewed Jan. 19 using the same questions.

“Our process has exceeded our expectations,” Anderson said in the release. “Many people reached out to us to share they appreciate the transparency in which we operate, independent from any organization and wanted us to select candidates that best fit our mission. After a thoughtful discussion and deliberation, we are confident wehave done so.”

McQueary added: “Supporting candidates that fit our mission will always be our priority. We hope you will join us in supporting candidates who unite our Springfield children, citizens, and community.”

According to a quarterly report with the Missouri Ethics Commission, the PAC had raised $93,367 by early January. In the Tuesday release, the group said the amount has since exceeded $120,000.

The group has received support from a wide cross-section of Springfield including business, nonprofit, health and education leaders.

“Springfieldians from all backgrounds have enthusiastically responded to United Springfield’s mission," said treasurer Debbie Shantz Hart, in the release. "Preserving a united, nonpartisan local government has hit a chord."

Organizers have said they will only engage in "positive support" and no negative campaigning.

More: Back on Track America PAC reports donations, endorses 3 school board candidates

The election is April 2. Seven candidates are running for three open seats on the board and the three with the most votes will be sworn in mid-April.

The others include incumbent Maryam Mohammadkhani, a retired pathologist; Landon McCarter, a business owner and entrepreneur; Chad Rollins, a pharmacist; and Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, an associate professor at Missouri State University.

Mohammadkhani is running for a second term. McCarter and Rollins were also on the 2023 ballot.

The steering committee members include Raylene Appleby, Orin Cummings, Jeff Johnson, Julie Leeth, Alina Lehnert, Tom Prater, Debbie Shantz Hart, and Gail Smart. For more information, visit sgf.vote.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: United Springfield PAC raises $120K, endorses 3 SPS board candidates