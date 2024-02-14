University of Kentucky president denounces anti-DEI and tenure bills

FRANKFORT - The University of Kentucky's president took the rare step Wednesday of speaking out against the legislature, saying he opposes bills to curb diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on campus as well as a measure on faculty tenure.

"We don’t speak as an institution on public policy unless the issues will impact our entire community in potentially significant ways. This is one of those moments," Eli Capilouto said in an email released to the campus. "As the University of Kentucky’s president, let me be clear: I am opposed to the legislation regarding both DEI and tenure. I have voiced my stance in a manner that I hope is respectful and thoughtful. I will continue to do so."

There are multiple bills relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion, also known as DEI, that are making their way through the legislature. On Tuesday the Senate passed Senate Bill 6, which limits DEI initiatives and prohibits "discriminatory concepts" in student and faculty training. Meanwhile, House Bill 9 defunds and dismantles DEI offices and programs and bans race-based scholarships.

There's also House Bill 228, which would create a statewide performance evaluation process for all state universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Critics say that would eliminate tenure in the state.

At UK, multiple DEI resources are available for students and staff including a DEI office, student organizations and more.

Capilouto, UK's president since 2011, said the work students and faculty do to support people from underrepresented communities should be valued instead of diminished.

He also disagreed with arguments that the university isn't welcoming to new perspectives or ideas.

"I don’t believe that’s the norm on our campus. But as a learning community and a public institution, we must always acknowledge that we can improve by listening and responding," Capilouto said. "Let’s not extinguish the thirst for knowledge because certain questions aren’t allowed because they are uncomfortable or challenging."

The University of Louisville released a comment last week stating its commitment to diversity on its campus, including for thought and expression.

"We continue to partner with the Council on Postsecondary Education and other universities across the state to monitor these bills," spokesman John Karman said. "Together, we’re working with our elected officials in Frankfort on legislation that best serves our students, faculty, staff and the greater community."

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: University of Kentucky denounces bills on diversity, faculty tenure