We can unlock the full potential of Oklahoma's tourism, wildlife, arts and heritage

A herd of bison graze in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge north of Lawton. Oklahoma's tourism chief says her team is working to unlock the full potential of the state's tourism, wildlife, arts and cultural communities.

What an incredible place Oklahoma is to call home. No other state has such a vast array of experiences, landscapes and communities to explore. My lifelong love of Oklahoma was formed from cherished memories on my grandparents’ farm, nurtured on family vacations to our beautiful state parks and continues through my service to this great state.

I thought I had the absolute best job in the state. As executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation, not only do I get to tout Oklahoma’s beauty on a daily basis, but I get to see the dynamic economic driver the industry is for our state. As the state's third-largest industry with an annual impact of $11.8 billion, the opportunities for growth and economic development are endless.

But, when Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed me as his secretary of tourism, wildlife and heritage, I found a new layer to the passion I have for Oklahoma. I understand tourism is only a piece of a collective ecosystem of our state’s beautiful landscapes, dynamic communities, extensive wildlife, and world-class cultural and natural assets. I want to share all that Oklahoma has to offer with our people and visitors.

My vision for Oklahoma's tourism, wildlife and arts communities is one of innovation and excellence. Whether it's exploring the rich cultural heritage of our communities, experiencing the thrill of our outdoor adventures or indulging in our local cuisine, there truly is something for everyone in Oklahoma.

A sign welcomes visitors to the Travel Information Center at NE 122 and Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City.

Beyond attracting visitors, I believe that tourism has the power to strengthen communities, attract new Oklahomans, create jobs and drive economic growth across the state. By investing in strategic initiatives and partnerships, we can unlock the full potential of Oklahoma's tourism, wildlife, arts and cultural communities, and position our state as a top-tier place to live, work and play on the national and international stage.

For more than a decade, I’ve had the privilege of working in our state government alongside talented, passionate people who are committed to improving Oklahoma for current and future generations. I’m deeply appreciative of the opportunity to continue to serve our state and have recently spent a lot of time reflecting on my journey up to this point.

From my first day as an entry-level budget analyst in the Office of State Finance, I’ve been driven by a desire to create positive change and drive innovation in government. Now, over the course of my career, I have had the honor of serving in various key roles and partnering with local and state leaders to enact lasting, positive change in Oklahoma.

I am more determined than ever to leverage the full potential of what we have to offer.

As I embark on this new chapter, I am filled with optimism and determination. Together, with the support of our dedicated team at the Tourism and Recreation Department, the commitment of our state leaders across the many state agencies I represent as secretary and the unwavering spirit of the people of Oklahoma, I am confident that we can achieve great things and usher in an era of prosperity for our state.

Together, we can showcase to the world all that makes Oklahoma truly special, and make our tourism, wildlife and arts communities shine brighter than ever before. It’s time to rediscover our state — I hope to see you across Oklahoma this year.

Shelley Zumwalt is the executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and interim secretary of tourism, wildlife and heritage.

