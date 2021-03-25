U.S. COVID cases are climbing again. The same thing happened in Israel — before vaccination crushed the variants.

Andrew Romano
·West Coast Correspondent
·8 min read

It’s official: After falling for more than two straight months, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases across the U.S. has begun — just barely — to rise again, inching up from a low of 54,059 earlier this week to 57,322 on Wednesday.

In emerging hot spots such as Michigan, meanwhile, the pattern is more pronounced. There, cases have soared by 121 percent over the last two weeks, and hospitalizations are up by 81 percent over the same period.

So is this the start of the variant-driven “fourth wave” that Americans have been fearing ever since the end of our horrific holiday surge?

The answer, reassuringly, appears to be no — at least not if America’s path out of the pandemic looks anything like Israel’s.

To date, more than a quarter of the U.S. population (25.3 percent) has received at least one dose of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. In Israel, that number is more than 57 percent. Because of its rapid vaccine rollout — and because the more contagious “U.K. variant” known as B.1.1.7 that’s now spreading in the U.S. has already been dominant in Israel for months — experts have been eyeing Israel for early signs of how the pitched battle between vaccination and variants is likely to play out in America.

And so far the evidence is clear: Rising case counts and even rising hospitalizations in certain populations and pockets of the U.S. do not necessarily portend another big wave of infection.

In fact, the same bumps in the road surfaced during the initial stages of Israel’s vaccine rollout — and today, they’re no longer an issue as cases continue to fall.

People eat in a restaurant as restrictions are eased following months of government-imposed shutdowns, in Tel Aviv, Israel on March 7, 2021. (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Restaurant patrons in in Tel Aviv, Israel, earlier this month as restrictions are eased following months of government-imposed shutdowns. (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Consider the data. When Israel launched its vaccination campaign on Dec. 19, the virus was already surging; a few days later, the country entered its third national lockdown. Over the next month, however, cases continued to climb another 150 percent. By Jan. 25, B.1.1.7 had superseded all other strains in the country.

“The vaccine works against the British mutation, but the virus infection rate is much faster than the vaccine rate,” Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at the Health Ministry, told the Knesset. “We are at a record number of people on ventilators. It’s unprecedented.”

Before long, the nation’s strict lockdown had its desired effect, and Israel’s curve finally began to bend downward. But that’s when researchers realized something else as well: The curve was bending even more among the first seniors to be immunized. Distancing wasn’t the only factor at play. Vaccination seemed to be working.

In early February, Israeli authorities started to ease some lockdown restrictions. Cases were still near their all-time highs — and by then, B.1.1.7 accounted for nearly 100 percent of them. Yet due to Israel’s rapid rollout, a staggering 90 percent of Israelis age 60 or older had already received at least one vaccine dose at that point. Among younger Israelis, that number was much lower: about 35 percent.

The result, as reopening ramped up and Israelis gathered to celebrate holidays such as Purim, was two different downward curves: 1) a smoother, steeper decline in case counts and hospitalizations among the earliest to be vaccinated, like Israelis over 60; and 2) a more gradual and much bumpier decline among those who were next in line, including Israelis under 60.

Meanwhile, the country’s overall curve wound up with lots of temporary peaks and plateaus as well, for the simple reason that younger Israelis outnumber older Israelis. (Continuing outbreaks in more hesitant communities also contributed to these fluctuations.)

But despite moments during the winter when it seemed as if Israel’s case count was leveling off or even rebounding, vaccination access, eligibility and uptake continued to increase — and another wave never arrived. Now more than 50 percent of Israelis have been fully vaccinated, and the country is averaging fewer than 1,000 new daily cases for the first time since November — a number that has plummeted nearly 75 percent over the last two and a half weeks alone.

Crucially, that sharp drop in infections came after Israel partially reopened in February, and it has continued in the weeks since the country fully reopened on March 7. Forty days after the end of Israel’s previous lockdown, estimates the Weizmann Institute’s Eran Segal, the average number of additional people infected by each person with COVID was already at 1.15 and rising, indicating exponential spread. (Anything over 1.0 means an outbreak is growing.) Today it’s at 0.62, and it’s continuing to fall.

Some force, in other words, is beating B.1.1.7 at its own game. That force is vaccination (combined with existing immunity from prior infection and perhaps some seasonal effects).

There’s little reason to suspect America’s path out of the pandemic will diverge much from Israel’s. An estimated 30 percent to 35 percent of Americans have already contracted COVID, meaning they also enjoy some degree of immunity. Warming weather and the increasing ease of outdoor gathering seems to be counteracting B.1.1.7’s ferocious spread; epidemiologists say the variant probably accounts for 20 percent to 30 percent of U.S. samples being sequenced today, compared to 100 percent in Israel.

At the same time, America is currently administering 2.5 million vaccine doses per day, on average. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have pledged to deliver a total of 240 million doses by the end of March, and more than twice that by the end of May — enough to inoculate every adult in America. Likewise, governors and public health officials in more than 40 states have said they will meet or beat President Biden’s goal of making every adult eligible for a vaccine by May 1, according to the New York Times, and at least 30 states plan to start universal eligibility in March or April. Plus a full 70 percent of U.S. seniors have now received at least one vaccine dose, drastically reducing the risk of hospitalization and death going forward.

In short, if the last phase of the U.S. pandemic is a race between the variants and the vaccines, the vaccines appear to have the upper hand — just like they did in Israel.

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a temporary vaccination centre in the Jewish settlement of Beitar Illit, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 16, 2021. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)
A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine in the Jewish settlement of Beitar Illit in February. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

Which isn’t to say that Americans should throw caution to the wind. Reopening is one thing, and it’s likely to continue even as case counts fluctuate; economic necessity is a powerful incentive for politicians, businesses and workers alike. But nothing heightens the threat of another surge more than reckless, maskless indoor gatherings — at full-capacity restaurants, crowded bars or private parties — with lots of unvaccinated people. The U.S. has to strike a balance.

It’s also not to dismiss the very real dangers of the variants. Scientists believe B.1.1.7 is as much as 50 percent more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus, and a study published last week in the journal Nature suggests that it is 61 percent more likely to cause severe disease or death. Some experts even think B.1.1.7 can spread to and sicken children and young adults more readily than other variants. Infections (and in some cases hospitalizations) are beginning to tick up in places such as Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Tennessee, South Carolina and Florida, in part because of such variants and in part because of reopening. Mitigation shouldn’t be off the table.

But at this late stage of the U.S. pandemic, Americans would be wise to stay calm and keep any coming plateaus, bumps or local outbreaks in perspective — as reminders of the hard work that still needs to be done on vaccination rather than harbingers of the next catastrophic wave of infection.

Put another way: America has almost certainly entered its final descent out of the pandemic. Some turbulence is to be expected. But the plane is going to land.

“I haven't felt this optimism in 12 months,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “Here in Los Angeles, we have a positivity rate of 1.9 percent, and we estimate that anywhere between half and two-thirds of our population has antibodies in it now, either because of exposure to COVID-19 [or] vaccination.

“So it is a very different context than when openings happened last July or when openings didn’t happen in December,” Garcetti continued. “It’s time to get things moving. It’s time to get our economy started. It’s time to start hugging our loved ones again. And certainly that comes from getting a vaccine.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • 'Superbugs' kill more than 35K people in the US each year. Doctors may be partially to blame, study suggests.

    They’re not only deadly, but also costly. Another CDC report found six pathogens are estimated to cost the U.S. more than $4.6 billion annually.

  • U.S. COVID response could have avoided hundreds of thousand of deaths - research

    The United States squandered both money and lives in its response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it could have avoided nearly 400,000 deaths with a more effective health strategy and trimmed federal spending by hundreds of billions of dollars while still supporting those who needed it. That is the conclusion of a group of research papers released at a Brookings Institution conference this week, offering an early and broad start to what will likely be an intense effort in coming years to assess the response to the worst pandemic in a century. U.S. COVID-19 fatalities could have stayed under 300,000, versus a death toll of 540,000 and rising, if by last May the country had adopted widespread mask, social distancing, and testing protocols while awaiting a vaccine, estimated Andrew Atkeson, economics professor at University of California, Los Angeles.

  • After inspection, AstraZeneca says 29 million COVID-19 doses in Italy are for EU, poorer nations

    AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that some 29 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines found in an inspection at a plant in Italy were destined for the EU and for donations to poorer countries via the COVAX scheme co-led by the World Health Organization. At the request of the European Commission, Italian security forces inspected a Catalent factory in Anagni, near Rome, at the weekend and found the store of vaccine doses, according to Italian newspaper La Stampa. Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi later confirmed the report of the inspection and said some of the batches of doses were seized while two batches were sent to Belgium.

  • Would you get a COVID vaccine from your dentist? 'Drillers and fillers' fight pandemic

    The next time you see the dentist for a teeth cleaning, you may be able to get a COVID vaccination, as well. Dentists are poised to administer shots.

  • Mississippi Will Remove 'Misleading' Language About COVID-19 Vaccine

    Bobby Wayne, a retired minister with prostate cancer and leukemia, had spent a week calling health agencies around his county in Mississippi, trying to find out where to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But when Wayne, 64, called the state’s hotline Monday, he said, an operator, whose job was to help residents schedule vaccine appointments, gave him unnerving and incorrect information. “This is the way she put it to me: They had no documentation that the vaccine was effective,” Wayne said. “And then she asked me did I still want to take it.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times When he told her “yes,” he said, the operator replied that there were no appointments available and that he should call again the next morning. The confusion was the result of “miscommunication” over a misleading script that the hotline operators had been given, according to the State Department of Health. The script referred to pregnant women, women who were lactating and people with compromised immune systems. It asked: “Do you still want to be vaccinated with an understanding there are currently no available data on the safety or effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, including Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, in pregnant people, lactating people or immunocompromised people?” Most experts agree that the risks to pregnant women from COVID-19 are far greater than any theoretical harm from the vaccines. Doctors have said they believe that the vaccines are safe for people with autoimmune conditions. Liz Sharlot, a spokesperson for the State Department of Health, said that the wording in the script could be confusing “when read out of context.” “We are replacing this confusing and misleading language,” she said in a statement However, Sharlot said the operators were never told that there was no documented proof that the Moderna vaccine or any other vaccine authorized for use by the Food and Drug Administration worked. “Just the opposite is true,” she said. “Both Moderna and Pfizer have high efficacy rates.” Sharlot added, “I think the gentleman misunderstood.” Wayne said he understood perfectly. “I’m not confused at all,” he said. “I may be 64 years old and handicapped, but my brain is still functioning and my ears are, too.” Wayne said it was unsettling to think people calling for information about getting vaccinated could be discouraged by the very people who are meant to help them get a shot. “I wouldn’t want anybody else going through that,” he said. Mississippi has administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 22% of its population, according to a New York Times database, putting it among the states that have had a slower rollout. Just over 12% of state residents have been fully vaccinated. Wayne’s daughter, Elizabeth Wayne, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, complained on Twitter about her father’s conversation with the state hotline operator and called it a “violence.” “It’s dangerous,” she said. “There is a therapy available. There is a way to treat something, and you’re making it difficult for them to have access to that treatment so it’s increasing the likelihood they may become sick.” The Mississippi Free Press reported the story after she wrote about her father’s experience on Twitter. Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, responded to her post on Twitter, sharing a link to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine that showed that the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing COVID-19 and that “no safety concerns were identified.” Elizabeth Wayne said she was pleased that the health department appeared to take her concerns, and her father’s, seriously. “I think it was a really good example of the State Health Department trying to reach out because they actually want to restore faith” in the vaccine, she said. Bobby Wayne said he got his shot Wednesday morning. “I feel a whole lot better,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Disney star's reason for leaving her career behind shocks fans: 'Not what I expected'

    As one Twitter user pointed out in a viral tweet, her days now look very different.

  • Why you should get a COVID-19 vaccine – even if you've already had the coronavirus

    Vaccination produces a much stronger and more consistent immune response than infection. Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment via Getty ImagesA few weeks ago, a message popped up in the corner of my screen. “What do you think about people who have recently had COVID–19 getting the vaccine?” A friend of mine was eligible for a COVID–19 vaccine, but she had recently gotten over an infection with SARS–CoV–2. More people are becoming eligible for vaccines each week – including millions of people who have already recovered from a coronavirus infection. Many are wondering whether they need the vaccine, especially people who have already been infected. I study immune responses to respiratory infections, so I get a lot of these types of questions. A person can develop immunity – the ability to resist infection – from being infected with a virus or from getting a vaccine. However, immune protection isn’t always equal. The strength of the immune response, the length of time that the protection lasts and the variation of the immune response across people is very different between vaccine immunity and natural immunity for SARS–CoV–2. COVID–19 vaccines offer safer and more reliable immunity than natural infection. The immune system will usually generate an immune response to a SARS-CoV-2 infection, but not always. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, CC BY Immunity after infection is unpredictable Immunity comes from the immune system’s ability to remember an infection. Using this immune memory, the body will know to fight if it encounters the disease again. Antibodies are proteins that can bind to a virus and prevent infection. T cells are cells that direct the removal of infected cells and viruses already bound by antibodies. These two are some of the main players that contribute to immunity. After a SARS-CoV-2 infection, a person’s antibody and T cell responses may be strong enough to provide protection against reinfection. Research shows that 91% of people who develop antibodies against the coronavirus are unlikely to be infected again for six months, even after a mild infection. People who had no symptoms during the infection are also likely to develop immunity, though they tend to make fewer antibodies than those who felt ill. So for some people, natural immunity may be strong and long-lasting. The problem is that not everyone will develop immunity after a SARS-CoV-2 infection. As many as 9% of infected people do not have detectable antibodies, and up to 7% of people don’t have T cells that recognize the virus 30 days after infection. For people who do develop immunity, the strength and duration of the protection can vary a lot. Up to 5% of people may lose their immune protection within a few months. Without a strong immune defense, these people are susceptible to reinfection by the coronavirus. Some have had second bouts of COVID–19 as soon as one month after their first infection; and, though rare, some people have been hospitalized or even died. A person who is reinfected may also be able to transmit the coronavirus even without feeling sick. This could put the person’s loved ones at risk. And what about the variants? So far, there isn’t any hard data about the new coronavirus variants and natural immunity or reinfection, but it is certainly possible that immunity from one infection won’t be as strong against infection with a different variant. COVID–19 vaccines produce a strong immune response in terms of both antibodies and T cells, like the T cell in this photo. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/National Institutes of Health Vaccination leads to reliable protection COVID–19 vaccines generate both antibody and T cell responses – but this is much stronger and more consistent than immunity from natural infection. One study found that four months after receiving their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, 100% of people tested had antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. This is the longest period that has been studied so far. In a study looking at the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, antibody levels were also much higher in vaccinated people than in those who had recovered from infection. Even better, a study in Israel showed that the Pfizer vaccine blocked 90% of infections after both doses – even with a variant present in the population. And a decrease in infections means people are less likely to transmit the virus to the people around them. The COVID–19 vaccines aren’t perfect, but they produce strong antibody and T cell responses that offer a safer and more reliable means of protection than natural immunity. Infection and vaccination together To my friend’s message, I instantly replied that she should absolutely get the vaccine. After getting vaccinated, my friend could be comfortable knowing that she has long-lasting, effective immunity and less of a chance of spreading the coronavirus to her friends and family. But more good news has emerged since I sent that message. A new study showed that vaccination after infection produces six times more antibodies than a vaccine by itself. This isn’t to say that anyone should try to get infected before they get vaccinated – vaccine immunity alone is more than strong enough to provide protection and the dangers of a fight with COVID-19 far outweigh the benefits. But when my friend and the many others who were already infected get their vaccines, they’ll be well protected. Natural immunity from infection is simply far too unreliable in the face of such a devastating virus. Current COVID-19 vaccines offer incredibly strong, consistent protection to the great majority of people. So, for anyone eligible, even those who have already had a SARS-CoV-2 infection, COVID-19 vaccines offer immense benefits. [Get facts about coronavirus and the latest research. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jennifer T. Grier, University of South Carolina. Read more:How do mRNA vaccines work – and why do you need a second dose? 5 essential readsHow does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compare to other coronavirus vaccines? 4 questions answered Jennifer T. Grier does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Police: Witness alerted Atlanta store manager to armed man

    A sharp-eyed Instacart worker is getting credit for averting what could have been another awful crime in Atlanta, where a man brought body armor, ammunition and at least five guns into a grocery store. Charles Russell spotted the man inside a bathroom stall with one of the rifles and alerted a manager at the Publix store, urging him to call 911. Rico Marley, 22, was scheduled for an initial court hearing Thursday on charges including weapons possession during an attempt to commit felonies.

  • You Aren’t ‘Fully’ Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Right After Your Final Dose

    Building strong immunity takes more time than you might think.

  • Counterintelligence agents for the Western powers told us what China and Russia pay their double-agents

    It turns out that spies are cheap. You can buy a traitor for the price of a car. One spy recently uncovered inside NATO cost China only 17,000 euros.

  • Two teen girls charged in Uber Eats driver's death

    The 13-year-old and the 15-year-old have been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.

  • Virginia becomes 1st Southern state to abolish death penalty as governor signs new law

    Gov. Ralph Northam signed the legislation Wednesday. There were 1,390 people put to death in the state, the first documented time was in the Jamestown colony in 1608.

  • Indiana attorney general tells Senate voting laws should be based on 'public confidence' rather than evidence of fraud

    A Republican attorney general who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election argued at a Senate hearing Wednesday that voting laws should be guided by public confidence rather than evidence of fraud at the polls.

  • The US had a plan in the 1960s to blast an alternative Suez Canal through Israel using 520 nuclear bombs

    The plan, drawn up in 1963, would have carved the canal through the Negev desert but did not take into account "political feasibility."

  • COVID-19 deaths will stall as coronavirus infections spike across the U.S., CDC says

    There are new concerns about about another surge in coronavirus infections. As CBS News' Meg Oliver reports, the CDC now predicts COVID deaths will not decline. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.

  • Alabama men's basketball leave NCAA Tournament bubble for Indianapolis Zoo field trip

    The Alabama men's basketball team took a field trip outside the NCAA Tournament bubble on Tuesday to visit the Indianapolis Zoo.

  • Fauci Reacts To AstraZeneca Coronavirus Data, Says British Vaccine Developer Made 'Unforced Error'

    White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has commented on the latest AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) coronavirus vaccine controversy, noting the company's Monday press release contains some falsehoods but that shouldn't take away from the efficacy of the vaccine. The numbers published Monday were based on a pre-specified interim analysis with a Feb. 17 data cutoff, AstraZeneca said in a press release late Tuesday morning. "We have reviewed the preliminary assessment of the primary analysis and the results were consistent with the interim analysis," the drugmaker said. "We are now completing the validation of the statistical analysis. We will immediately engage with the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) to share our primary analysis with the most up to date efficacy data. We intend to issue results of the primary analysis within 48 hours." What Happened: The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said Monday evening that the British drugmaker included outdated data in its COVID-19 vaccine update. Fauci, the NIAID director, clarified on ABC News' "Good Morning America" Tuesday morning that this appears to be an "unforced error" and an "unfortunate" situation because the vaccine itself is "very good." "If you look at it, the data really are quite good but when they put it into the press release it wasn't completely accurate," he said, according to a Reuters transcript. American officials at a data and safety morning board "got concerned" that outdated data "might in fact be misleading a bit," he said. Related Link: AstraZeneca 'Very Comfortable' With COVID-19 Vaccine's Effectiveness In Preventing Severe Disease: Exec Why It's Important: AstraZeneca's public relations problems with its vaccine rollout date back to late 2020, when it acknowledged a mistake in the vaccine dosage that was given to some participants. Multiple European countries have temporarily paused the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout amid concerns of a small number of recipients developing blood clots. The latest controversy could further erode confidence in the vaccine. U.S. officials will "independently go over every bit of data themselves" and will not count on the company's interpretation, Fauci also said. What's Next: One key question moving forward that will likely need to be cleared up in the near-term is clarification on what specific pieces of data in AstraZeneca's release are wrong. "People need to feel comfortable with these vaccines, so this is not a good situation for the company to be in," CNBC's Meg Tirrell reported Tuesday morning. "The fact that Dr. Fauci is saying that the vaccine data are likely still very good but the press release is not quite accurate — it makes me wonder what did they say in the press release that wasn't right. And we just don't know that right now." AZN Price Action: AstraZeneca shares were down 2.93% at $49.70 at last check Tuesday. NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci. White House photo. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAstraZeneca 'Very Comfortable' With COVID-19 Vaccine's Effectiveness In Preventing Severe Disease: Exec© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ted Cruz refused a reporter's request to wear a mask, telling them to 'step away if you like'

    Ted Cruz told the reporter: "You're welcome to step away if you like" during a press conference on Wednesday.

  • Michigan Covid surge raises fears it’s an early sign of things to come across US

    State recorded nearly 17,000 new cases last week as numbers underscore the need for a speedier vaccine rollout, experts say A nurse consults with people waiting in their vehicles to receive Covid vaccines in Detroit, Michigan, on 15 January. Photograph: Emily Elconin/Reuters A recent jump in Michigan Covid cases and hospitalizations is alarming public health officials and raising fear that it could be an early sign of things to come across the rest of the country. Michigan recorded nearly 17,000 new cases last week, which represents a more than 300% increase from the same week last month. Its per-capita rate over the last week is the nation’s fourth highest, while its positivity rate recently hit 9% – the highest mark since mid-January. The state’s numbers, especially hospitalizations, are a cautionary tale that underscores the need for a speedier vaccine rollout here and nationwide, said Dr Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health. “We could very well see an increase of cases in a number of states, and we already are seeing that in Michigan, but if you address the vaccine supply bottleneck then it won’t translate into a huge surge,” she said. “At the end of the day, whether there’s a real surge will depend on vaccinations.” The state’s latest jump is attributable to the confluence of several developments, experts say: the proliferation of more contagious variants, reopening of schools, Covid fatigue and a loosening of Covid restrictions, among other issues. Though mortalities remain low, increases in deaths have followed similar jumps in cases and hospitalizations during the state’s previous surges. Hospitalizations surged by 20% between Friday and Monday, which Nuzzo called a “worrisome detail”. Though the number of cases is still important, hospitalization figures are “key” as the vaccination effort races against time. “Now I’m looking even more closely at hospitalizations and deaths because what we should see is that those continue to decline, even if cases go up,” Nuzzo said. “[Michigan’s hospitalization numbers] suggest that there are some vaccination gaps that need to be plugged.” The state ranks in the nation’s bottom third in percentage of the population that’s fully vaccinated, but as of 22 March had the second-highest increase in new vaccinations over the last week, indicating that its rollout is accelerating. The data on who is being vaccinated may offer some clues as to why hospitalizations are up despite the rollout. While about 25% of the state’s population has received a first dose, only 15% of Detroit residents have. The city’s residents on the whole suffer from a higher rate of underlying health issues that are often behind the more serious cases. Nuzzo said vaccine distribution has generally lagged in large cities around the nation, and Michigan’s numbers “shine a spotlight on places where the state has to do a better job at vaccinating”. States can avoid a similar scenario by bringing the vaccine to lower-income people in cities who may not have easy access to transportation, she added. Still, Michigan’s increasing numbers “may or may not” be a harbinger of a nationwide surge, said Josh Petrie, an assistant professor in the department of epidemiology at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health. Higher percentages of the populations have been infected in states where restaurants, schools and businesses have largely remained open, so a new surge could be delayed, or may not happen to the degree it will in Michigan where more people are still susceptible. That combined with the percentage of residents vaccinated could determine “whether it takes off in other states around the country”, Petrie said. About 60% of Michiganders aged 65 years old and up have received at least one dose, representing a bright spot in the rollout. However, most children still aren’t receiving the vaccination and the state this week reported 53 new clusters in K-12 schools that have infected 253 students and staff. Those are in addition to dozens of ongoing clusters. State officials have said sports and extracurricular activities are more responsible for school transmissions than the classroom. Either way, Michigan’s increasing cases “are very much linked to the schools because children can’t get vaccinated at this time”, said Dr Teena Chopra, an infectious disease professor at Wayne State University in Detroit. “Schools should be open, but they should open in a phased manner, and only as long as they have all the resources to keep children safe,” she added. Chopra also pointed to the proliferation of the B1117 variant, the faster-spreading variant first identified in the UK, in Michigan. The state’s 725 confirmed B1117 cases represent the nation’s second-highest tally. Though the variant is unquestionably spreading, others noted that Michigan is doing more testing for variants, and methodology can make it difficult to know how prevalent the variant is state by state. Moreover, many of Michigan’s B1117 cases can be traced to a prison outbreak. Still, as people travel for spring break or other reasons, it’s inevitable that the variant will spread in Michigan and other states, Chopra said, and she fears that could boost the number of transmissions and hospitalizations. Experts also pointed to the 2 March relaxation of restrictions on indoor gatherings by the Michigan governor, Gretchen Whitmer, which allowed gyms, movie theaters, bars and restaurants to increase capacity to 50% and stay open later. The state also began allowing family visitations after testing at nursing homes. Concurrently, Covid fatigue appears to be setting in, Dr Sarah Lyon-Callo, the state’s chief epidemiologist, said last week in a press conference. Her data shows that people are moving about at near pre-pandemic levels, and a “consistently low proportion” are continuing to stay home. Outside of reinstating stricter orders and renewed vigilance, the only measure that can slow the new surge is boosting the number of vaccinations, Chopra said. She expects that the state will have vaccinated about 70-80% of the population by July, at which time “we can slowly phase out restrictions”. “We need to remember that it is not over yet,” she said. “It will be over soon, but it’s not yet.” Dr Anthony Fauci expressed a similar sentiment last week when discussing the state’s increasing cases on CNN. He said Whitmer should “just hold off a bit” on further loosening of restrictions. “When you get the overwhelming majority of your population vaccinated, the chances of there being a surge are minuscule,” he added. “Just hang in there. Don’t turn the switch on and off.”

  • 5 people share their Johnson & Johnson vaccine side effects, from sore arms to chills

    Although side effects were less common in the J&J trial compared to other vaccines, some recipients experienced discomfort after their shots.