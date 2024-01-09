US government hasn't reported 'surge' in cancer among vaccinated people | Fact check

The claim: Government data shows '143,233% surge' in cancer among Americans vaccinated against COVID-19

A Dec. 8, 2023, article by The Exposé claims to unveil a major health crisis.

"Shocking Report: U.S. Government Data Reveals a Staggering 143,233% Surge in Fatal Cancer Cases Linked to COVID Vaccinations," reads the article's headline.

The article was shared more than 300 times on Facebook, according to CrowdTangle, a social media analytics tool.

Our rating: False

There is no evidence of a link between the COVID-19 vaccines and cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. The website that made the claim has previously shared misinformation and cited an unverified database that allows anyone to submit reports of adverse vaccine side effects.

No evidence COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer

The article claims the government data proving the connection between COVID-19 vaccines can be found in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The database's website says anyone can submit a report, including the general public, and it has a disclaimer that says, “VAERS reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental or unverifiable. Reports to VAERS can also be biased. As a result, there are limitations on how the data can be used scientifically."

There is no mention of a link between the COVID-19 vaccines and a surge in cancer cases anywhere on the CDC's website. Instead, it describes the COVID-19 vaccines as "safe and effective," and it states they've been evaluated in tens of thousands of clinical trial participants.

The American Cancer Society estimates the number of new cancer cases and deaths expected each year because actual data can lag "two to four years behind the current year." The CDC's data, for instance, is only available through 2020.

The reports show nearly identical estimates of new cases and deaths for 2022 and 2023 – about 1.9 million expected new cases and about 609,000 expected deaths each year. In other words, there's no sign of a spike related to COVID-19 vaccines or any other cause.

The American Cancer Society also says there is "no information" that suggests COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer, a finding that the National Cancer Institute reiterates on its website.

"There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer, lead to recurrence or lead to disease progression," the organization said.

The article was published by The Exposé, which has previously published vaccine-related misinformation.

USA TODAY reached out to The Exposé but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CDC hasn't linked COVID-19 vaccine to cancer 'surge' | Fact check