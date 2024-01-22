US Supreme Court will hear death row inmate Richard Glossip's retrial case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear death row inmate Richard Glossip's newest complaints about his 2004 retrial.

The decision means his execution will remain on hold.

Justices are reviewing his complaints after Oklahoma attorney general Gentner Drummond said he wanted the murder conviction overturned.

Glossip, 60, claims he is innocent. Justices stayed his execution May 5 until they could make a decision.

Visitors walk outside the U.S. Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill on Feb. 21, 2022, in Washington.

His execution had been set for May 18 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

The AG contends the former motel manager deserves a new trial because of prosecutorial misconduct.

Glossip's attorneys said they were grateful for the Supreme Court's decision.

“Richard Glossip’s innocence case is unlike anything the country has ever seen," attorney Don Knight said.

"The Oklahoma Attorney General’s concession of error is historically unprecedented, as is the outpouring of support from 62 Oklahoma legislators, including at least 45 death penalty supporting Republican lawmakers. Two independent investigations cast grave doubts on the reliability of Mr. Glossip’s conviction," he said.

"We are gratified that the United States Supreme Court has agreed that it is worthy of full consideration and look forward to our chance to help the Justices understand why it is critical that Mr. Glossip finally be given his chance at a fair trial.”

The Supreme Court declines to hear the majority of the cases filed before it. Glossip had at least four justices agree to review his complaints for his case to move forward.

Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate in the decision to review the case, according to the court's order Monday. Gorsuch was previously a judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears cases from Oklahoma.

Glossip was convicted at his retrial of the murder of his boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese. Jurors chose a death sentence after agreeing he had paid to have it done.

The victim was found beaten to death in Room 102 of his motel, the Best Budget Inn, on Jan. 7, 1997.

The key witness, Justin Sneed, confessed to killing Van Treese with a baseball bat. Sneed, the motel's maintenance man, said Glossip pressured him into doing it and offered him $10,000 as payment.

Richard Glossip speaks via video at his clemency hearing in April.

The new issue in the case centers around testimony from Sneed at the retrial that he was given lithium "for some reason" in jail in 1997 after at first getting Sudafed for a cold. "I don't know why," he told jurors. "I never seen no psychiatrist or anything."

Glossip's attorneys say they now have located a sheriff's form that proves Sneed had been diagnosed in jail with bipolar disorder. Both Glossip's attorneys and the AG now contend prosecutors at the retrial knew Sneed's "innocuous explanation" for his lithium use was false.

Drummond told justices "the conviction in this case was obtained through false testimony that the prosecution elicited but failed to correct from the most indispensable witness."

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals already has rejected the AG's concerns about the retrial.

In a 5-0 decision in April, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals concluded Sneed's testimony "was not clearly false."

"Sneed was more than likely in denial of his mental health disorders, but counsel did not inquire further," a judge wrote in a 23-page opinion.

Both prosecutors at Glossip's retrial deny committing any misconduct.

The new issue arose after Glossip's attorneys and an independent counsel appointed by the AG reviewed for the first time prosecutors' notes on an interview with Sneed.

Glossip's attorneys claim Sneed actually killed the motel owner during a botched robbery for drug money. They claim he lied that Glossip was involved to avoid getting the death penalty himself. They claim Sneed, a meth addict, made admissions in jail and later in prison about framing Glossip and also has talked of recanting his testimony.

Glossip has become the state's most high-profile death row inmate because of the wide support for his innocence claim. Among his most outspoken supporters are conservative Republican legislators.

At a legislative hearing in October, Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, said, "I'm a big believer in the death penalty. I'm not here to destroy it. ... (But) the process in Oklahoma is not right. ... So either we fix it or we put a moratorium on it until we fix it."

Glossip also is high profile because of a twist of fate. His 2015 lethal injection was called off after a doctor realized the wrong heart-stopping drug had been delivered.

Oklahoma did not resume executions for more than six years. The state has carried out 11 executions since resuming lethal injections on Oct. 28, 2021. The last one was in November.

