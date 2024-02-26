INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – A 60-year-old man died after being struck by a car while walking across U.S. Highway 1 north of Vero Beach over the weekend, law enforcement officials said.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. Saturday south of the 45th Street intersection in the Gifford area, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A car struck and killed a man walking across U.S. Highway 1 south of the 45th Street intersection just after 10 p.m., Saturday, February 24, 2024, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, who was not identified, was struck by a southbound gray 2007 Honda Accord man as he walked west over the highway, officials say in a press release.

According to the agency, he was not in a crosswalk and did not slow or stop for oncoming traffic.

The vehicle was driven by a 49-year-old Vero Beach man and stopped on the highway shoulder. The man was found dead by emergency responders.

The Accord driver and passenger were both uninjured, highway officials said.

The crash is still being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

More: Martin County Sheriff's lieutenant demoted after sexual harassment complaint

More: FBI arrests Vero-area couple on charges related to Jan. 6 riots at U.S. Capitol

More: Indian River School Board waits for word on whether Barefoot can rescind his resignation

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vero Beach area man, 60, struck, killed by car on U.S. Highway 1