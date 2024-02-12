Virginia State Police identify man killed on U.S. 11 in Augusta County at I-81 on-ramp

GREENVILLE — Virginia State Police has identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed Thursday night at an Interstate 81 entrance ramp in Augusta County, a press release said.

At about midnight on Thursday, a trooper was called out to investigate a crash where a pedestrian was hit while walking in the roadway along U.S. 11 at the I-81 northbound entrance ramp in Greenville.

Police said a vehicle was attempting to merge onto the I-81 ramp and could not avoid striking the pedestrian, who was wearing all-black, non-reflective clothing and had his back to traffic.

The victim was identified Monday as Tony L. Epperson, 37, of West Augusta.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on the scene. No charges were filed.

