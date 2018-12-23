PHOTOS: Volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia's Sunda Strait, killing hundreds

Yahoo News Photo Staff
Residents inspect a house damaged by a tsunami, in Carita, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo: AP)

A volcano-triggered tsunami has left at least 222 people dead and hundreds more injured after slamming without warning into beaches around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait, officials said Sunday, voicing fears that the toll would rise further.

Hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave, which hit the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java about 9:30 pm (1430 GMT) on Saturday after a volcano known as the “child” of Krakatoa erupted, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Dramatic video posted on social media showed a wall of water suddenly crashing into a concert by pop group “Seventeen” — hurling band members off the stage and then flooding into the audience.

In a tearful Instagram post, frontman Riefian Fajarsyah said the band’s bassist and road manager had been killed and his wife was missing.

Search and rescue teams were scouring rubble for survivors, with 222 people confirmed dead, 843 people injured and 28 missing, Nugroho said.

A man reacts after identifying his relative among the bodies of tsunami victims in Carita, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo: Fauzy Chaniago/AP)

Tsunamis triggered by volcanic eruptions are relatively rare, caused by the sudden displacement of water or “slope failure”, according to the International Tsunami Information Centre.

Unlike those caused by earthquakes, which trigger alert systems, they give authorities very little time to warn residents of the impending threat.

The destructive wave left a trail of uprooted trees and debris strewn across beaches. A tangled mess of corrugated steel roofing, timber and rubble was dragged inland at Carita beach, a popular spot for day-trippers on the west coast of Java. (AFP)

_____

See more images here: 

Rescuers and residents look for survivors along the coast in South Lampung on South Sumatra on Dec. 23, 2018, after the area was hit by a tsunami on Dec. 22 following an eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano. (Photo: Ferdi Awed/AFP/Getty Images)
A soldier examines as he takes care of a local resident who was injured following a tsunami which hit at Tanjung Lesung district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo: Antara Foto/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas via Reuters)
A car is seen among ruins after a tsunami hit Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo: Adi Kurniawan/Reuters)
Rescue team members carry the dead body of a victim after a tsunami hit Tanjung Lesung beach in Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo: Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via Reuters)
A man is seen in Banten, on Dec. 23, 2018, after the area was hit by a tsunami on Dec. 22 following an eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano. (Photo: Donal Husni/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Damaged buildings are seen in Carita on Dec. 23, 2018, after the area was hit by a tsunami on Dec. 22 following an eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano. (Photo: Ronald/AFP/Getty Images)
Indonesian officers carry an injured person into an ambulance after a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait in Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo: Tubagu/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
Rescuers search for tsunami victims in Carita, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo: Fauzy Chaniago/AP)
An aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Carita on Dec. 23, 2018, after the area was hit by a tsunami on Dec. 22 following an eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano. (Photo: Azwar Ipan/AFP/Getty Images)
Aftermath of Tsunami wave triggered by of Mount Anak Krakatoa eruption in Way Muli Timur Village, Rajabasa District, South Lampung Regency, Lampung Province, Indonesia on Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo: Riau Images/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
Villagers stand near a car damaged by a tsunami in Carita, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo: Achmad Ibrahim/AP)
Bodies of tsunami victims are collected at a local health facility after a tsunami hit Carita in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo: Antara Foto/Asep Fathulrahman via Reuters)
Rescuers look for survivors along the coast in South Lampung on South Sumatra on December 23, 2018, after the area was hit by a tsunami on December 22 following an eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano. (Photo: Ferdi Awed/AFP/Getty Images)
A women cries as she reads a list of victims who were killed in a tsunami, at Carita in Padeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo: Antara Foto/Asep Fathulrahman via Reuters)
Rescuers look for survivors along the coast in South Lampung on South Sumatra on Dec. 23, 2018, after the area was hit by a tsunami on Dec. 22 following an eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano. (Photo: Ferdi Awed/AFP/Getty Images)
A man grieves beside the body of his child in South Lampung on South Sumatra on Dec. 23, 2018, after the area was hit by a tsunami on Dec. 22 following an eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano. (Photo: Ferdi Awed/AFP/Getty Images)
Residents ride a motorcycle past a collapsed wall after a tsunami hit Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo: Adi Kurniawan/Reuters)
A resident walks past a collapsed guesthouse after a tsunami hit the area at Carita beach in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo: Stringer/Reuters)
Residents collect debris from their collapsed house after it was hit by a tsunami at Panimbang district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo: Antara Foto/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas via Reuters)

