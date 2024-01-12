Voting in New Hampshire in 2024 elections: What you need to know

The first-in-the-nation New Hampshire presidential primary is quickly approaching. It will be the first of three statewide elections in the Granite State in 2024.

Read on to learn important dates and information on how to vote in the presidential primary, the statewide primary, and the general election.

When are the elections in New Hampshire in 2024?

Tuesday, Jan. 23: Presidential primary.

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Statewide primary to decide political parties’ nominees for statewide and local offices.

Tuesday, Nov. 5: The general election, including the presidential race, New Hampshire’s two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and state and local offices.

When is the deadline to register to vote?

In New Hampshire, you can register to vote up to six to 13 days before the election depending on your municipality, and on Election Day.

How do I check if I'm already registered to vote?

The New Hampshire secretary of state website has lots of election information. Under "View my Voter Information," you can check your party registration, your polling place location, and your absentee ballot status. You can also find your local clerk, track your submitted ballot, and explore clerks and polling places throughout the state.

How do I register to vote?

In order to register to vote, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Live in the state.

Be at least 18 years old by the next election.

To register, you must provide proof of your identity, age, citizen status and state residence. If registering in person on Election Day, you must have registered by the time polls close, usually at 7 p.m. If by mail, the application must be received 13 days before Election Day.

There is no online voter registration in New Hampshire.

To vote, you must:

Be registered in the community where you live.

Be at least 18 years old.

In a primary, do I have to vote with the party I'm registered with?

In New Hampshire, registered voters who are undeclared can participate in either party’s presidential primary election. For the September state primary, voters who are enrolled as a Republican or Democrat have until June 4 to change party affiliation.

How do I vote in person?

The polling times vary by town and city in New Hampshire, but most close at 7 or 8 p.m. Check with your city or town clerk. You must bring a form of photo identification, like a driver’s license. You can find your voting location options under Polling Place on the New Hampshire secretary of state website.

Can I vote by mail in New Hampshire?

Unlike some states, mail-in ballots are not automatically sent to registered voters in New Hampshire. Instead, you must provide an approved reason to vote absentee. These include:

Away from the city or town on Election Day.

Religious observance.

Have a disability, illness or other medical impairment.

Have employment commitments, including caregiving, that prevent you from visiting the polls during the time they are open.

Weather events may also be a reason for absentee ballots. When there are winter storm, blizzard, or ice storm warnings that could impact in-person voting, voters may be allowed to vote by absentee ballot on the Monday before the election.

Voters must request an absentee ballot before 5 p.m. on the day before the election. To request an absentee ballot, fill out this form and return it to your local town or city clerk’s office. Certain voters, like active miltary, overseas citizens, and voters with disabilities can fill out an absentee ballot application online.

How do I return my ballot?

To return your ballot, you can:

Drop it off in person.

Send it back via mail.

Have another person hand-deliver it for you. Those designated individuals can be family members, nursing home staff, or a third party assisting a blind voter that has signed an affidavit agreeing to it.

Ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on Election Day.

Where can I find more information?

Voter information lookup can be found at the New Hampshire secretary of state website. You can also check out this New Hampshire Voter Registration Guide.

