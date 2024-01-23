VSP: Man found dead on Interstate 64 'slumped over wheel' of vehicle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY — Virginia State Police said a man killed himself Monday on Interstate 64 just outside of Augusta County.

The incident took place at mile marker 100 in Albemarle County.

Police said the unidentified man was found Monday at about 2:30 p.m. in the right eastbound shoulder of I-64 slumped over the wheel of a Toyota Tacoma. The man was confirmed dead at the scene.

Virginia State Police said they are investigating the death as a suicide. A firearm was recovered inside the vehicle.

The deceased man was the only occupant, police said.

