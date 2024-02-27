Warrick County Commissioners unanimously oppose CenterPoint Energy electric rate increase

BOONVILLE, Ind. — All three Warrick County Commissioners voted in favor Monday evening to oppose CenterPoint Energy's current request to raise electric rates.

Dan Saylor, Terry Phillippe and Robert Johnson approved a resolution Monday, closely mirroring their neighbors in Vanderburgh County, which stated their opposition to a rate increase

This comes ahead of Thursday's public field hearing where residents are set to speak on the increase. Vanderburgh County Commissioners have signed a resolution in opposition to the increase, and the Evansville City Council is an official intervenor in the case.

The approval of the resolution also comes during turmoil in the Warrick County Commissioners' office as all three members are facing felony charges.

In a news release from Warrick County, a part of the commissioner's concern is that their constituents already face "burdensome charges" for residential energy.

CenterPoint Energy's main office in Downtown Evansville, Indiana.

"They propose that increased bills could deter new families from choosing to relocate into the area, and discourage business expansion in the region," the release states.

Warrick County is also calling for the waive of sales tax on utility payments, which Vanderburgh County included in its resolution earlier this month.

Public comment session Thursday

The public hearing is set for Thursday (Feb. 29) at Old National Events Plaza in the Locust Room.

This year there will be two sessions, one at 2 p.m. and another at 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Warrick County Commissioners oppose CenterPoint Energy rate increase