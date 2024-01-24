How to watch Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her State of the State address this evening during a joint session of the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate.

Governors use the annual speech to lay out their policy agenda for the year. Tonight's speech will mark the sixth such address delivered by Whitmer after she was re-elected to a second term in 2022.

What time will Whitmer deliver her State of the State Address?

The speech is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

How can I watch Whitmer's State of the State address?

Whitmer will deliver her address in the Michigan House Chambers, but the speech will be broadcast live across the state. Check your local television channel listings.

You can also watch the speech live online at michigan.gov/StateOfTheState as well as on Whitmer's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

