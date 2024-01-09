Watch live: New Jersey State of the State 2024 address

Gov. Phil Murphy will deliver the New Jersey State of the State address for 2024 at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9. In addition to providing information about the current condition of the state, Gov. Murphy is expected to outline his vision for the new year. You can watch the speech live above. Check back for more State of the State coverage throughout the day.

Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency ahead of a weather forecast for heavy rain, strong wind gusts and the potential for flooding later today.

