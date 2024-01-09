These North Jersey areas could be at risk of flooding in latest forecasted storm

Residents in northwestern New Jersey could see a rainy encore to the first winter storm of the season this week, as weather experts are predicting flooding caused by multiple inches of rain in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Sussex, Morris, Warren, Hunterdon and Somerset counties, along with parts of eastern Pennsylvania, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. The storm could bring anywhere from 2 to 4 inches to the region, and a hazardous weather outlook suggests heavy winds and the possibility of tree damage and power outages.

"A period of hourly rainfall rates is possible during Tuesday night which would enhance the potential for flooding, particularly in more urban areas," the weather service said.

The forecast is the result of "multiple rounds of heavy rainfall" in the past month that has saturated the ground, according to the NWS. That rain gave way to snow as temperatures dropped this past weekend, producing the state's first major snow this season.

Sussex County was among the areas hit hardest by the storm, with 13.5 inches reported in Wantage and 12 inches at Mountain Creek in Vernon. The upcoming heavy rain, combined with the melting snow, "may significantly elevate the flooding risk, especially across northeast Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey," the NWS said.

The agency warned that excessive runoff could cause the flooding of many bodies of water and low-lying areas throughout the state.

"We are most concerned about the Raritan River and the Passaic River. However, really any small streams and rivers will have potential to see flooding," NWS meteorologist Mike Lee said early Monday. "Right now, both the Raritan and the Passaic rivers are expected to get into either at least minor to moderate flood stage by Wednesday morning."

Jeffrey Paul, director of the Morris County Office of Emergency Management, said in an email Monday morning that county agencies are working together to prepare for any impacts from the storm.

"We are concerned with our streams, creeks and rivers reaching flood stage as well as the potential wind gusts forecasted for tomorrow night at 40-50 mph," he said, "which could be enough to bring down some limbs and/or power lines."

The county will be communicating with Jersey Central Power and Light representatives throughout the storm, Paul said. He urged the public to look out for further messages from local officials and to follow the guidance and recommendations provided by the municipality.

Lincoln Park police warned that conditions are "ripe for flooding." Officials from three communities downstream of the Pompton Lakes Dam are pleading with the state to manually open its floodgates before this week’s forecast rainstorm.

The Pequannock River at the Macopin Dam is 92% above normal levels while the Passaic River at Little Falls is at 84%, per U.S. Geological Survey.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Passaic River and Raritan River towns at risk of flooding