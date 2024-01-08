This week's storm could lead to flooding as bad as December in North Jersey

North Jersey residents should prepare for heavy rainfall and potentially significant river flooding and flash floods as we head into the next major storm, starting on Tuesday afternoon and going into late Wednesday morning.

Northern New Jersey will see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain with Morris County and Passaic County seeing the heaviest rainfall between 3 and 4 inches.

NJ flooding potential

According to meteorologist Bryan Ramsey of the National Weather Service, heavy downpours will likely lead to numerous flash floods and some significant river flooding.

There is potential that flooding from this storm could near the amount seen during December's intense rainstorm that caused major flooding, evacuations, and school closures around Northern New Jersey.

"Somewhere around the ballpark of what we saw last month is probably a good gage at this point," said Mike Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "We're still creating the forecast and working with other forecast centers, but were expecting some significant flooding from this event, so something near to around what we saw last month is accurate."

As of Monday morning, North Jersey has been placed on a flood watch by the National Weather Service. The flood watch is set to remain in effect from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon.

The Raritan River and the Passaic River are the top concern of meteorologists at the moment, but any small streams or rivers have the potential to flood as well.

Additionally, the snow that is still on the ground from the past weekend's winter storm could impact the likelihood of flooding, according to Lee. The combination of packed or melting snow and an already saturated ground will likely lead to additional runoff of water into rivers and streams.

Snow melt is likely, as temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 50s before falling into the low to mid 40s on Wednesday.

Staying prepared

If you live in an area that regularly deals with flooding, it is important to be prepared ahead of such a storm.

The National Weather Service is asking that people "monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop."

The Morris County Office of Emergency Management sent out a statement Monday morning, acknowledging the potential for flooding.

Homes remain flooded along the Pompton River in the southeastern section of Lincoln Park, NJ on Thursday Dec. 21, 2023.

"We are concerned with our streams, creeks, and rivers reaching flood stage as well as the potential wind gusts forecasted for tomorrow night at 40 to 50 mph, which could be enough to bring down some limbs and/or power lines," said Jeffrey Paul, director of the Morris County Office of Emergency Management.

"We are asking the public to pay attention to local municipal messaging and follow the guidance and recommendations of the local municipality," said Paul. "Stay safe!"

You can also check out the National Weather Service's Flood Safety Resource page for information about how to be prepared and what to do before, during, and after a flood.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Major rain and flooding coming to NJ with Tuesday storm